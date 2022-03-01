Escaped prisoner flees, causing accident

An escaped prisoner led police on a chase that ended in an injury accident Monday afternoon.

Jerad Brooke, 26, of Bellevue, fled the Sarpy County Courthouse after receiving a sentence from a judge, according to police. The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office requested help apprehending the suspect from Bellevue Police.

Brooke was located by police in the area of 10th and Cornhusker. Police attempted a traffic stop, but Brooke fled northbound on the JFK Freeway.

During this time, officers did not pursue, but remained in the area. Brooke then drove across the median and traveled southbound on the JFK Freeway, exiting on the Cornhusker Road ramp. Heading south, he ran a red light, striking two vehicles.

Brooke exited the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot, but was apprehended by officers near the location of the accident.

One driver, who's vehicle was struck by the suspect, was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Brooke was later booked into the Sarpy County Jail for felony flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, leaving the scene of an injury accident, traffic signal violation and operating a motor vehicle with an expired license.