Fairview Cemetery sees leadership changes

New leadership has taken over at Fairview Cemetery.

President Gene Stoltenberg and members John and Phillis Krebs, Dave and Sue Keefer, Danny Smith and Charlie Becker are all retiring from the cemetery board. Combined, they have 30-sum years of experience.

They’ve been ready to let go of leading for a while, but they wanted to make sure this 152-year-old cemetery would be well taken care of.

Then new volunteers stepped up to the role. Mark Mann is taking over as president. His son Mitchell Mann is joining the board, along with Dwane Lieber and John Helwig and Evelyn Alonso.

Mann, who lives near the cemetery on a farm, said he noticed the need for new volunteers.

His uncle Herbert Mann was on the board for years, and his cousin Doug and wife Tasha Mann are currently serving. Mann said he felt like it was his turn to help out at the space where his father, grandfather, aunts and uncles have all been buried.

Stoltenberg has been showing Mann and the other new members what all they need to do.

Duties of the president, Stoltenberg said, include fielding phone calls, selling lots, speaking with individuals looking for a plot and day-to-day operations. Those include coordinating the mowing, treework, snow plowing and spring and fall cleanups, as well as working with the treasurer.

He advises Mann to have compassion and understanding for everyone he interacts with.

“A lot of times you’re meeting people at some of the worst times of their life,” Stoltenberg said.

Meeting people and being around others is what Stoltenberg said he’ll miss most about this role.

Stoltenberg has spent half of his life working on cemeteries. He worked alongside his father Aurthur Stoltenberg at the Anderson Grove Cemetery, and at Cedar Dale Cemetery. He’s worked for the Fairview Cemetery for 35 years, 18 of which as president.

This was his way of giving back to the community.

“I felt that it needed to be done,” Stoltenberg said.

Getting older, he said it was time to find someone who could take his place. Finding volunteers has proven challenging, he said. Since its existence in 1870, this graveyard has been run entirely by volunteers, he said.

He said he was greatly appreciative when these new people stepped up to help.

Stoltenberg said it holds people from nearly every war, with 150 veterans buried.