Falconwood Park concludes season with free Halloween drive-in movies

Falconwood Park is screening free movies the week of Halloween.

The line-up, which concludes its 2022 drive-in season, includes a mix of family friendly fare and classic honor movies for the 18-and-older crowd.]=

The double feature of "Hocus Pocus" and "The Blair Witch Project" on Sunday, Oct. 30, will include a trunk-or-treat prior to the screenings.

The free movies -- sponsored by Thompson & Thompson 3rd Generation Roofing -- will be shown on Falconwood's new 50-foot screen and will include access to a remodeled concession building with fully stocked bar.

Drive-in parking spaces are first come, first served. After the drive-in spaces are full, the park allows cars in its back parking area with a grass-covered viewing area with full theater audio. People are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets in the event they park in the back.

Ticket reservations are by vehicle, with one ticket per vehicle regardless of occupants. No outside food or alcohol allowed.

For more information, visit falconwoodpark.com/drive-in or call 402-210-4747.