Fall craft show to be held Oct. 9 in Council Bluffs
Paul Brunner with Marble Rock-based Debbie’s Ceramics, center, chats with Allen and Joanne Schaben of Harlan during the Callahan Promotions Winter Craft Show at the Mid-America Center on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. This year’s fall show will be held Oct. 9 and Oct. 10.

 JOE SHEARER, BELLEVUE LEADER

The annual Fall Arts and Crafts Show will be held Oct. 9 and Oct. 10 at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs.

The show is billed as one of Iowa’s largest shows, with over 150 talented exhibitors presenting and selling thousands of unique, handmade products. Among the various products being sold at the show are leather goods, wine barrel furniture, paintings and prints, ceramics, wall hangings, toys, blankets, jewelry, metal art sculptures, pet products, etched and stained glass, yard and garden art, pottery, candles, clothing, quilts, aprons, pillows, doll clothes, baskets, rugs, place mats, table runners, purses, floral arrangements and wreaths, wood and metal signs, soap and lotions, emu oils and many more original products.

Exhibitors will also be selling coffee cakes, dips, salsa, barbeque sauce, soups, jams, jellies, cheese and sausage, wines, fudge, honey, food mixes and roasted nuts. All items offered for sale to the public are handmade by the exhibitor.

The hours of the show are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 10. Admission is $6 and children 10 and younger are free. Parking is free throughout the show. All patrons who attend the show on Saturday will receive a two-day re-entry stamp.

For more show information, please call Callahan Promotions, Inc. at 563-652-4529.

