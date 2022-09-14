Family-friendly fall activities are found throughout Sarpy County

The Bellevue Berry Farm’s Pumpkin Roundup starts Saturday in Papillion, while the fall season starts the following weekend at Vala’s Pumpkin Patch in Gretna.

Activities are also coming up at Gifford Farm and Fontenelle Forest in Bellevue.

Here’s a look at some of the fall fun available to families:

Bellevue Berry Farm

The farm has a How the West Was Fun play area, featuring ziplines, a fun barn, slides, ziplines, climbing nets and swing.

There’s also a bounce pillow, children’s train ride, corn maze, haunted walk and haunted hayrack ride through the woods, as well as a pirate cove area with two life-size pirate ships.

Pumpkins are available and priced by size.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Weekday admission is $10 per person. Weekend admission is $15 per person and children 2 and under are free. A special $12 admission price is set for opening weekend.

The farm is located at 11001 S. 48th St. in Papillion.

Find more information at bellevueberryfarm.com.

Vala’s Pumpkin Patch

Vala’s has more new attractions this year than ever before, including a new section of the farm called Apple Valley.

The area includes a cider mill where guests can enjoy apple cider and soft pretzels while sitting on the large porch outside. They also can watch the Vala’s team press up to 100 gallons of apples per hour.

A 100-year-old cider barn is another addition. Limited edition barrel-aged ciders are available for consumption.

A stage features live music in this new area. After enjoying some tunes, guests can head over to a fresh flower picking station.

If they’re hungry, they can check out the new barbecue restaurant — Ethan’s Applewood Smokehouse. The menu includes locally sourced ribs and pulled pork.

Children can enjoy an additional playground and Stefan’s Country Drive, a free attraction that allows children to drive antique Model T replica cars, also known as Tin Lizzies, around a track with chickens and turtles nearby.

Outside Apple Valley, children can also have fun on the Jan’s Carousel, another recent addition. The horses are all handmade. A few chariots allow visitors to take a seat in this American-themed attraction. This free ride is dedicated to former co-owner Jan Vala, who died last year and appreciated carousels and children.

Some existing child attractions have been changed. Train rides are now free, and the Scarecrow Band, around since the late 1990s, is operating correctly again.

Before the fall season starts Friday, Sept. 23, the farm has two summer festivals.

The Honeycrisp Festival runs through Sunday, Sept. 25, and the Cider & Sunflower Festival runs Friday, Sept. 16, through Sunday, Sept. 18. Admission for summer festival weekends is $28.99 per person.

During the fall, Vala’s will hold special weekend festivals to allow guests to celebrate the season. One weekend, during Halloween, will feature a first-ever trick-or-treat event.

Regular admission on the weekends is $39.99 per person plus tax, with a $5 discount per ticket by buying online. Tickets are $33.99 on Fridays and $19.99 per person (with a $2 online discount) on Mondays through Thursdays. Children age 2 and under are free.

Season passes to Vala’s are available for $84.99 per person plus tax, with a $10 discount for buying online. Passholders receive a QR code for their smartphone or can print passes.

Vala’s is located at 12102 S. 180th St. in Gretna.

Find more information at valaspumpkinpatch.com.

Gifford Farm

Gifford Farm will host its annual Fall Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24.

Come on down for a day of “Good ole fashioned farm fun” — including food, hayrides, animal presentations, games, farmers market vendors, pony rides and more.

Admission is $5 for ages 2 and up, and must be paid in cash or check only.

The farm, operated by Educational Service Unit No. 3, is located at 700 Camp Gifford Road in Bellevue.

Find more information at www.esu3.org/GF.

Fontenelle Forest

Families are invited to come out to Camp Wa-Kon-Da at Fontenelle Forest on Saturday, Oct. 8, for Family Adventure Day from 9 to 11 a.m.

An Archery 101 course will help youth age 8 and older learn to take aim and perfect their shot. Family-friendly games will be offered along with a guided hike with a naturalist.

Developing campfire-building skills will be rewarded with s’mores, and families will be able to learn the history of Fontenelle Forest.

Camp Wa-Kon-Da features miles of trails on a variety of terrain with a deep history from the Nebraska Phase people — who lived in the area during the 11th through 15th centuries — to later explorers like Lewis and Clark.

Advanced registration is required. Admission is $8 for members ages 4-7, $14 for members 8 and older, $12 for nonmembers ages 4-7 and $18 for nonmembers ages 8 and older.

Camp Wa-Kon-Da, operated by Fontenelle Forest, is located at 402 Forest Drive in Bellevue.

Find more information at fontenelleforest.org/event.