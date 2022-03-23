Father and son go on scientific journey together

Elliot Kyndt has been interested in bugs since he was 5 years old.

Now a freshman at Millard North High School, he is a published scientist.

Elliot’s father, John Kyndt, associate professor of microbiology, nutrition and sustainability at Bellevue University, has always tried to nurture his son’s interest in entomology.

After Elliot attended BU’s Young Scientist Camp sponsored by EPSCoR Nebraska, he suggested sequencing some local beetles with his dad.

Genome sequencing is a laboratory method he learned about at the camp.

“I was excited that he picked something up from the summer camp and that he was willing to do something, John said. “With our equipment, I didn’t think we’re gonna get much from the beetles.”

John said the equipment he had been using the equipment to study nothing larger than bacteria and some algae.

It turns out the equipment got a full mitochondrial genome from it.

They repeated that for a similar species that they collected last September during a trip to Arkansas and got another good result, so they decided to try to publish their research.

Elliot enjoyed the process.

“It was actually kind of fun, like crushing it up and I learned a lot of stuff about both areas like all the microbiology stuff and then entomology too,” Elliot said.

John said the experience was a proud dad moment for him.

“It was a good opportunity to show him how the whole process works and show him what we try to do in science, so I think that was exciting to do,” John said.

John’s favorite part of the process was collecting the bugs with his son.

“We found the first species under some rocks in own backyard and then we did that sequencing and that worked great,” John said.

The father-son duo found more of a similar species of beetle in a forest in Arkansas. They spent around 14 hours in the forest with each other to find the bugs.

The two actually found two subspecies of ground beetles and named them nebraskensis’ and ‘arkansensis’.

Although Elliot still has time to decide what he wants to study in college, John is excited that his son has a found a passion at young age.

“I think it’s great that he has an interest in this stuff and in science in general,” John said. “He still has to take other courses down his path, so who knows where this gonna lead but he’s definitely into science and different directions of science.”

