Feeney retires after 31 years with Sarpy County Sheriff's Office

As the end of the year nears, two longtime law enforcement careers at the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office are also coming to a close.

Deputy Letha Feeney, who serves as community relations coordinator for the sheriff’s office, has retired after 31 years.

While working in the typing pool at the Omaha Police Department, Feeney found the reports fascinating.

“It was so interesting to me that my fingers couldn’t keep up with what I as listening to and transcribing,” she said.

When OPD offered a Citizen’s Academy, she attended.

“From there, it was like, that’s what I want to do, that’s what I want to be,” Feeney said.

Over the past 31 years, Feeney has worked in a number of facets of the department: house arrest, work release, civil process, on the road, investigation, court services and community relations.

The thing she feels best about? Her participation in the Honor Guard.

“That is probably the most rewarding thing I feel I do,” Feeney said. “You’re paying respect to our fallen brothers and sisters. The big saying is, ‘It tempers their grief with awe.’ The families are grieving but you show so much respect for their loved one.”

As a former D.A.R.E. officer working with students in Springfield, Gretna and Bellevue, Feeney has enjoyed meeting people, particularly former students.

“When I come across kids that were my D.A.R.E. kids and now they’re adults with children of their own, it makes me feel good to see them successful and finding their way. Whether I did or not, maybe I played a part in that,” she said.

Feeney said she plans to travel with her dogs in retirement and get some things done around the house.

“I will miss my brothers and sisters that I work with,” she said. “I will miss the sheriff’s office. It’s a fantastic place to work. They’re looking hard for good recruits.”

She encouraged anyone interested in a law enforcement career to apply.

“I’ve made a lot of really good friendships with the citizens in the county,” Feeney said. “If I don’t get to personally tell them goodbye, I’d like to tell all of them that it was great getting to know them.”

Dixie O’Hara is also retiring after 38 years of service.

“Many people remember Dixie as she was ALWAYS conducting traffic stops,” Feeney said. “You would continually see her on the side of the road after stopping law violators.”

O’Hara could not be reached for comment.

