Fermented Felon serves kombucha tea with a cause

Often those convicted of a felony might never break away from the cycle of imprisonment.

One ex-con refused to be a part of the cycle, though, and is now helping fellow felons move forward in their lives.

Tony Horner was convicted of a felony in 2007 and at the same time was dealing with alcoholism. Horner said he was denied an entry-level job in 2017 due to his criminal history and felt frustrated because of the experience.

“I felt as though 10 years should be adequate. I have not had any criminal history since then. It was just so jaw-dropping, to me that, I just couldn’t get a basic job,” Horner said.

Horner said after this job search experience, he searched within himself to figure out a plan for his life.

As if figuring out a life plan was not enough of a challenge, Horner began to experience some health issues at the same time.

“I started to have liver issues from my alcoholism that I dealt with for a long time. So, I looked at holistic ways to help heal my liver,” Horner said.

Along his health journey, Horner attended a vinegar making workshop at City Sprouts in Omaha, where he gained knowledge of fermentation and took off.