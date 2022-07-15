Filing deadline for sanitary and improvement district elections is July 25

Residents of sanitary and improvement districts who want to serve as a trustee for their SID have until Monday, July 25, at 5 p.m. to declare their candidacy

Elections will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 13.

Candidates may appear on one of two ballots for their SID board: as a candidate for election by the resident owners of the district or as candidate for election by all of the owners of real estate located in the district. There is no filing fee.

An SID can be created when a developer organizes land for a housing development outside of an existing city. The SID is a limited-purpose government that can install streets, sewers and power, and can buy land for public parks. To accomplish these tasks, the SID has the authority to issue bonds, levy taxes and special assessments, and fix rates for services.

The 73 Sarpy County SIDs with elections this year are numbers 24, 29, 52, 65, 68, 92, 96, 104, 130, 133, 158, 163, 172, 189, 191, 192, 204, 207, 216, 220, 221, 223, 224, 233, 235, 236, 241, 244, 245, 255 ,257, 260, 261, 263, 264, 266, 270, 278, 286, 291, 292, 293, 294, 297, 298, 300, 302, 303, 305, 306, 307, 310, 312, 316, 317, 319, 320, 321, 323, 326, 327, 333, 336, 337, 339, 340, 341, 346, 347, 348, 350, 353 and 359.

For more information on districts involved in the 2022 SID election and a Candidate Certificate of Application, go to www.sarpy.gov/710/2022-SID-Election-Candidates or contact the Sarpy County Election Commission, 1102 E. 1st Street, Suite 1, in Papillion, by calling 402-593-2167.