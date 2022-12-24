Fire devastates Nettie's restaurant in Bellevue

A structural fire left a family-owned Bellevue restaurant destroyed the night before Christmas Eve.

Fire crews responded to Nettie's Fine Mexican Food at 7110 Railroad Ave. around 4:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, Bellevue Police Lt. Chad Reed tweeted.

Railroad Avenue was shut down as crews from multiple agencies fought the blaze. The fire rekindled around 11:30 p.m., according to Sarpy County 911's Twitter account. The road remained closed after freezing over from the water used to extinguish the fire.

The restaurant posted on its Facebook account that no one was hurt in the fire.

"We are very sad to share that Nettie's had a devastating fire this evening. We feel blessed that everyone was able to get out safely and without injury!" the restaurant said in its post. "We truly appreciate all the first responders, firefighters, and police officers for their assistance and service today."

Nettie's had planned to be closed for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day so employees could spend time with their families.

"Please keep our Nettie's employees in your prayers as we navigate through this difficult time," the restaurant said on Facebook.

Taste of Bellevue, Nebraska -- a popular Facebook group moderated by Bellevue resident Garrett Sims -- has set up a fundraiser for the staff at Nettie's.

"All collected funds will be given to Nettie's to distribute among all of the great people that work there," Sims posted in the group. "The timing of this would *never* be good, but it just feels extra-awful during the Holiday Season."

Anyone interested in donating can at gofundme.com/f/help-the-netties-staff-in-bellevue.