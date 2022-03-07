First-ever Nebraska female veterans conference to be held at Bellevue University

Bellevue University is the lead sponsor and host for the first-ever Bombshell Patriots’ Nebraska female veterans conference on April 9.
The event will take place on the university’s main campus in Bellevue.
Female veterans from across the state are invited to attend the conference, which will feature educational and inspirational speakers.
Bombshell Patriots is a nonprofit organization serving women of service through camaraderie and education.
The organization was founded on Sept. 5, 2019, by Alyssa Flood, who said she observed that events for veterans were predominantly focused on male veterans and that female veterans were underrepresented
Mary Hawkins, president of Bellevue University, and her sister, Major General Cassie Strom, will both speak at the conference.
Other presenters include Naviere Walkewicz, senior vice president of alumni relations for the U.S. Air Force Academy; Taylor Ullom, development director, Guitars 4 Vets Nebraska Chapter; Kim Minor, women veterans program manager for the Nebraska-Western Iowa VA Health Care System; and Alyssa Flood, founder of Bombshell Patriots.
“Women are the fastest-growing segment of the military veteran population,” said Heather Carroll, manager of the Bellevue University Military Veteran Services Center and a conference organizer. “The Bombshell Patriots’ Nebraska conference will address the unique needs of female veterans and give female veterans from across the state the opportunity to connect and come together.”
The cost of registration is $100 and includes event registration, lunch and refreshments. Event scholarship assistance is available. For more information go to bombshellpatriots.org/events.
For more information about the conference schedule, sponsorships, speakers, or to purchase tickets, go to bombshellpatriots.org/events-1/state-of-nebraska-female-veteran-conference.