First half of property tax payments due March 31

The first half of your property taxes are due March 31.

You can pay your taxes:

Online: apps.sarpy.gov/PayTax/

By mail: Sarpy County Treasurer, 1102 E. 1st Street, Papillion, NE 68046

Dropbox: Place your payment in the Treasurer’s Office’s secure dropbox located outside the Sarpy County 1102 Building. Please use an envelope.

In person: At the Treasurer’s Office, 1102 E First Street, Papillion.

To find out how much you owe, visit apps.sarpy.gov/sarpyproperty/

NOTE: The Treasurer’s Office moved to the Sarpy County 1102 Building at 1102 E 1st Street in Papillion. The office is no longer in the Sarpy County Courthouse.

