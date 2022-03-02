Gretna

Gretna American Legion Post 216, 11690 S 216th St., will host a fish fry from 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday through April 15. All-you-can-eat dinners will feature Alaskan pollock, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, baked beans, bread and pickles. Cost: $12, adults; $10, veterans; $6, children ages 2 to 12, children under 2 are free. Dine-in or carryout. Bud Light 12-ounce drafts available for $1.50. Raffles and drawings will be held. Desserts available.

The Sons of the American Legion Squadron 216 will host a food drive for veterans at the Victory Apartments in conjunction with the fish frys. There will be a donation box in the entryway during every Friday fish fry.

St. Patrick Knights of Columbus, 508 W Angus St., will host dinners from 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday, beginning March 4 and running through April 8. The dinners are open to the public for dine-in, drive-thru or carry-out. Menu features gluten-free Alaskan pollock (fried or baked), scalloped potatoes, French fries, green beans, coleslaw, non-gluten free macaroni and cheese and bread. Coffee, tea and lemonade included. Cost is $13 for ages 11 and up; $6 for children ages 10 and under. Beer, wine and mixed drinks are available for purchase. Children’s activities are provided by the youth group.

St. Charles Borromeo Knights of Columbus, 7790 S 192nd St., will host dinners from 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday of Lent through April 8. The menu features baked tilapia, fried cod, coleslaw, green beans, tater tots, cheese pizza, macaroni and cheese, rolls, beverages and a cookie. Cost: $14, adults; $7, children 4 to 11; and free for 3 years and younger. Beer, margaritas and wine available. Dinners will be available for either dine-in or preorder takeout. Takeout orders must be placed by noon each Friday by using this link: bit.ly/kofcsquare. Preorders must be picked up between 5 and 6:30 p.m. by entering the main doors to the building.

Papillion

St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 200 E Sixth St., will host Friday Fish Frys on March 4, March 11, March 18, March 25; April 1 and April 8. Fish frys will run from 5 to 8 p.m. Fish is available either fried or baked. There are also fish tacos, baked potatoes, macaroni and cheese, French fries, coleslaw and beverages. Take-out is also available. Cost is $10 for adults and “big kids”; $5 for children ages 10 and under; or $40 per family. Credit cards are not accepted. Beer, soda and wine are sold separately.

American Legion Post 32, 230 W Lincoln St., will host a fish fry every Friday through Lent, including Good Friday, as well as Ash Wednesday. Fish frys will run from 4 to 9 p.m. Salmon, cod, haddock, pollack, and shrimp will be served. Prices: $15.99 for salmon, haddock bites for $18.99, $12.50 for pollack, $12.50 for cod and $16.99 for shrimp. There will also be a spaghetti dinner with breadsticks available for $6, and kids’ macaroni and cheese for $5.99. The Legion will also serve its regular menus.

Springfield

St. Joseph Catholic Church Knights of Columbus #10894, 100 S Ninth St., will host fish frys on March 11, March 18, April 1 and April 8 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Menu includes fried or baked fish, shrimp, French fries, vegetables, desserts, drinks, macaroni and cheese and more. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 12 and under; family maximum is $30.

Bellevue

St. Matthew Knights of Columbus Council #11879, 12210 S 36th St., will host a fish fry every Friday through April 8 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Traditional seated dine-in service (no food lines); carry-out service is also available. The Knights have increased dine-in seating and resurrected their full menu. The entrees include fried & baked fish, fried shrimp, baked salmon, cheese pizza, tortellini, and macaroni and cheese. The sides include French fries or baked potatoes, coleslaw, and bread. The St Matthew’s women’s group is providing home-baked goods for dessert. A cash bar is also available. Prices are: $12 for adults, $15 for salmon and $6 for children.

Christ the King Lutheran Church, 7308 S 42nd St., is back with its annual fish fry. Last year they did not host one due to the pandemic. On March 4 and March 11, Christ the King Lutheran Church will offer dine-in and carryout options from 4:40 to 7 p.m. The menu includes Louisiana-style golden brown corn meal coated Alaskan Pollock (not your typical beer battered fish), cole slaw, barbecue beans, macaroni and cheese, drinks, and a dessert. Baked fish and macaroni and cheese dinners are available too. Cost is $10 for adults and $8 for children under 12 years old.

