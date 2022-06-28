Fontelle Hills residents face choice of buying golf course, welcoming new neighbors

The former Fontenelle Hills Golf Course is for sale.

Plans call for the land to be sold for single family residential development, unless neighbors organize to purchase some or all of the lots abutting their properties. But the owners are first going through the process of redrawing lot lines to make it suitable for estates instead of denser housing.

The golf course closed years ago, and it was purchased by a group of residents who tried to keep it open and who have volunteered their efforts to keep the property maintained.

Mary Hawkins, who represented the property owners, told the council June 7 that it became “untenable” to keep the golf course open. She said they enlisted NP Dodge to help sell the land as estate lots ranging from a couple to 5 acres each, aiming for something in the range of $30,000 to $40,000 an acre.

“We felt (it was) the best compromise that we could make on the land to keep it cared for,” Hawkins said. “That does not include the entire golf course. Some of it is still to be decided. But we’re very conscious members of the neighborhood and understand the desire of people to have it as a greenspace, but that’s just not possible going forward.”

Some of their neighbors, though, would rather see history repeat itself and have the land stay in the ownership of neighbors who are interested in preserving the greenspace — provided they can reach an agreement with the sellers.

“I’m here to say we’re all ears,” said owner Jim Hawkins, adding whoever “shows up with a bushel basket of money first is a winner.”

“We would love for homeowners to own that. It’s the spirit that we did it,” he added.

The Bellevue City Council approved rezoning and a preliminary plat for the former golf course at its June 21 meeting, following an hour of input during a public hearing held during the council’s June 7 meeting. A final plat is expected to go before the council on Aug. 16, which would clear the way for the properties to be sold.

In the meantime, neighbors who testified before the council said they were working to form a limited liability company in the hopes of purchasing the land themselves, allowing it to be preserved as a community greenspace. Some residents had asked the council to delay the process to allow for more time for exploring that opportunity.

John Roberts, a resident of Bayberry Drive, said he was working on bringing those plans for a new LLC to fruition. He said instead of paying for a membership, he and his neighbors are seeking to ultimately own the property collectively and decide how to maintain it.

City officials suggested they could form a new homeowners association for the property, should they ultimately acquire it. Covenants could also restrict how the land is used.

Rich Casey, who will become a member of the council at its next meeting, said the existing Fontenelle Hills Homeowners Association board of directors — of which he’s the president — supported the council’s approval of the rezoning and replatting. He said the sale of the land for low-density housing was the “best situation we could hope for,” acknowledging that everyone would have preferred to see the golf course stay open.

“However, we also understand that it’s not realistic to burden the current owners to provide that for the homeowners at their expense and to maintain those properties for the benefit and enjoyment of the current homeowners,” Casey said at the June 7 meeting.

Council member Don Preister said June 22 that the council listened to residents’ concerns, and he was encouraged by Fontenelle Hills residents who want to step up as a buyer.

“All of those concerns can really be remedied with some of the purchases,” Preister said. “I hope things are moving forward, and I hope the sales go through, and I think this will not impede anything and may facilitate it and make it better.”

