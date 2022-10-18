Fontenelle Forest in Bellevue renovating children's play area

A major renovation is underway at Fontenelle Forest that aims to improve the experience for families with young children.

The nonprofit has closed its Acorn Acres play area to transform it into a nature-inspired playscape for children and families to engage with the outdoors, according to a news release.

Fontenelle Forest has hired Omaha engineering firm HDR to lead the project. The inclusive play area is intended to give children a place to be creative and use their imagination for unstructured play. Acorn Acres will feature trees, logs and rocks instead of conventional manufactured play equipment, encouraging children to feel comfortable in nature.

“We are extremely excited about the opportunity to reinvent this space,” Fontenelle Forest Executive Director Matt Darling said in a release. “Our goal is to offer new and engaging ways for parents to spend time with their kids in nature, have fun while also learning about the natural world, and maybe even get a bit dirty.”

Darling said Acorn Acres won’t be a playground or splash pad. It will be a “complimentary experience” to walking the forest. It will be inclusive, for children of all ages and abilities, allowing guests to experience the outdoors in whatever way works for them.

Outdoor play helps provide an opportunity to unplug and be more physically active, the forest said in a release. It also benefits mental health, reduces stress, promotes social skills and can result in improved academic performance and overall happiness.

Acorn Acres closed Sept. 19 for the renovation and will remain shuttered until summer. Guests are asked to avoid the area during renovation. Children and their caregivers can instead visit Habitat Hollow, an indoor nature-based activity area for children located in the lower level of the Fontenelle Forest Nature Center.

The center is open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the trails are open sunrise to sunset. Admission is free for members or $11 per adult, $10 per senior and $8 per child age 2-17. Find more information at fontenelleforest.org/visit.