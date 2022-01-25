Fontenelle Forest wins Mountain Dew grant

Fontenelle Forest was recently awarded a Mountain Dew Outdoor Grant for $5,000 to support ongoing efforts to champion the great outdoors.

Recognizing the unprecedented number of people who retreat to the wilderness throughout the pandemic Mountain Dew launched Outdoor Grants as an immediate response to support community organizations that will continue to foster and maintain this uptick in outdoor access.

Fontenelle Forest was selected as a grant winner for its impact in Bellevue, which includes providing critical access to nature with more than 2,100 acres of land and 24 miles of hiking trails.

As a winning recipient, the local nonprofit will use its $5,000 outdoor grant to purchase herbicides and rent mechanical equipment for invasive species control and treatment.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.