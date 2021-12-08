Fontenelle Forest winter events

Here are the upcoming holiday-themed events for Fontenelle Forest:

Deck the (Great) Hall with holiday cheer

Dec. 11 — Jan. 3

Each year, during the month of December, Fontenelle Forest transform its Great Hall into a Winter Wonderland for all to enjoy. From Dec. 11 to Jan. 3, Fontenelle Forest invites members and guests to visit Fontenelle Forest and experience this festive holiday display of decorated trees and wreaths. Then, bundle up and enjoy its Trail of Lights, as you stroll the first loop of its lighted Riverview Boardwalk.

Bring the whole family for a week-long holiday celebration at Fontenelle Forest.

Step into a Winter Wonderland in the Great Hall, beautifully decorated with holiday trees and wreaths and make sure you don’t miss the special holiday activities happening throughout the week of Dec. 11 through Dec. 17.

All activities are free for members or with daily admission. For non-members, however, the Habitat Building does require pre-registration.

All other activities are drop-in events.

Daily Activities: December 11 — 17

There will be an ornament decorating self-serve station for all the kids (and those who are kids at heart.)

Warm up with some complimentary hot cocoa or tea, as you enjoy the day’s festive activities.

Extended hours from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Dec. 11

Habitat Building

Instead of gingerbread houses made of cookies and candy, attendees will make habitats out of materials found in the Forest.

Learn about and build one of the three habitat types found at Fontenelle Forest; oak savannah, prairie and wetlands. Find out what makes each of these ecosystems unique and use your creativity to make one on a small scale.

Attendance is free with admission, but registration is required. Registration can be completed at fontenelleforest.org/event/holiday-festival-at-the-forest/2021-12-11.

Session 1: 1 to 2 p.m.

Session 2: 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Holiday with the Raptors 1 to 5 p.m.

Get the chance to meet some of the educational raptors up close. The Fontenelle raptor team will be teaching and answering questions about the feathery ambassadors.

Attendance is free with admission.

Visit with Santa 2:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Bring the kids to talk to Santa and enjoy the Fontenelle Forest festive Winter Wonderland holiday decorations while waiting for your turn to talk to the big guy. Don’t forget your wish list (and your patience — so you can be sure to stay on the “nice” list.)

Feel free to take your own photos. Forest staff will also be taking photos and uploading an album to Facebook.

Attendance is free with admission.

Dec. 12

Goldenrod Duo 1 to 2 p.m.

The Golden Rod duo will be performing a holiday concert for your listening enjoyment as you take in the holiday decorations in the Great Hall. The duo includes local pianist Janka Krajciova and violinist Lisa Nielsen, both instructors at the Omaha Conservatory of Music.

Attendance is free with admission.

Boardwalk Carol Hiking 2 to 3 p.m.

Meet in the Nature Center Atrium. Hikes will begin promptly at 2 p.m. This hike is for those who prefer to take an easy stroll on the Riverview Boardwalk.

Bring your holiday spirit and join the staff for caroling at the Forest. Led by the best (non-professional) Forest singing staff, Fontenelle Forest staff plan to spread some holiday cheer and have a lot of fun. Holiday costumes and/or ugly holiday sweaters are not required, but encouraged (there may be prizes involved.)

Attendance is free with admission.

Trail Carol Hiking 2 to 3 p.m.

Meet in the Nature Center Atrium. Hikes will begin promptly at 2 p.m. This hike is for those who prefer to venture off the beaten path.

Bring your holiday spirit and join the staff for caroling at the Forest. Led by the best (non-professional) Forest singing staff, Fontenelle Forest staff plan to spread some holiday cheer and have a lot of fun. Holiday costumes and/or ugly holiday sweaters are not required, but encouraged (there may be prizes involved.)

Attendance is free with admission.

Dec. 17

Fairview Chime Choir 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The sixth graders from Fairview Elementary are stopping by the Nature Center on their community tour to ring in the holiday season.

Attendance is free with admission.

