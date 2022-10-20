FOOTBALL: A decade removed from state title, Cougars aim for first undefeated season since 2007

In the midst of their best season since a state-championship 2012 campaign, Omaha Gross Catholic is undefeated and playoff-bound heading into a district-title decider against Skutt on Friday.

“It's extremely important to our kids actually,” Cougars head coach Thomas Van Haute said. “Gross-Skutt is a pretty good rivalry, but they’ve bested us since 2012 and the kids know full-well about that, and they’re extremely motivated to play this football game.”

The 8-0 Cougars are “very focused and excited” as they look to finish their first undefeated regular season since 2007, when they lost a 63-62 overtime thriller to Beatrice in the second round. While aiming to finish undefeated, Van Haute said the Cougars also balance the matchup against the SkyHawks as an opportunity to get better heading into the postseason.

The Cougars are second in Class B, just 1.5 wild card points behind 8-0 Bennington, and have outscored opponents 295-66, similar to that state championship season a decade ago (342-95).

Also nearly mirroring 2012, the Cougars have rebounded from a down year after finishing 4-6 last year, one win better than 2011.

"We always have high expectations," Van Haute said. "Last year, we still had very high expectations for these kids. And they put in the work. It's expected to expect success. We just have had a nice mix of of guys that have touched the football and tackled really well have just taken care of things for us. So to say I'm surprised, I'm not super surprised just based on our experience."

Omaha Gross has already avenged last year’s 19-13 postseason loss to Plattsmouth, which Van Haute and senior running back Jake Garcia highlighted after a 49-7 win over Ralston on Sept. 23.

“They’ve got the best of us the last three, four years, so I know our kids will be hungry and excited to play them,” Van Haute said.

“We just got to play like we did tonight,” Garcia added. “We’ll play a little bit smarter and we’ll take care of it. We kind of circled that game, they beat us last year in the playoffs, so we’re excited for that.”

The Cougars avenged a string of losses to the Blue Devils with a 45-3 win, and continued that momentum with a 42-14 win at Norris on Friday, Oct. 7. A scheduled home game against Buena Vista was canceled due to the Bison lacking enough players and forfeiting the rest of their games.

Going into their matchup against the SkyHawks, both teams have already locked up playoff spots but are playing for a district championship.

Van Haute said while he hasn’t expressly advocated a “Revenge Tour” mantra, on a team with 24 seniors, the players have.

“They're immediately a part of a lot of those ball games where teams have got the better of us and they know full well what they're capable of now,” he said. “It’s definitely come up in week-by-week factors, they haven't forgotten last year, what teams were able to do to us and what we did to ourselves. So I think that's been a big motivating factor for all of our kids.”

Leading that charge have been captains Garcia, quarterback Colby Duncan, linebacker Owen Brennan, lineman Sal Nacarelli and tackle Carson Almgren.

“(They) have really taken on a leadership role and holy cow, between those (latter) three, I’m not sure they’ve come off the field for more than a few reps,” Van Haute said. “Owen’s done a great job in really all three phases of the game and has really been a spark plug for us in situations.

“Sal and Carson both sides of the ball, offensive (and) defensive line, they just handle the line of scrimmage so well. Defensively, they've allowed our linebackers to really be able to run free and make plays so a lot of our backend success can be attested to those two big boys plugging up the middle.”

Statistically, both Garcia and Duncan are among the best in Class B.

The senior running back ranks top ten in the state (top five in Class B) with 1,178 rushing yards, and also has 14 touchdowns.

Duncan, junior, is in top ten in Class B for passing yards (883) and has thrown just two interceptions in contrast to ten TDs.

“Jake Garcia has big-play potential and Colby is such a nice complement to that,” Van Haute said. “They just complement each other really well, and they're both unselfish team-first guys that just want to win.”

The Omaha Gross head coach added that when opposing defenses key on Garcia or load the box against the run, Duncan can “take shots downfield” and “maneuver the pocket with his feet.”

One other Cougar that stands out is leading tackler Henry Nosbisch, a junior middle linebacker. With 50 total tackles (19 solo), Nosbisch is complemented by the “big guys” on the line in front of him, and has had a “really, really” impressive season.

“He's such an instinctual player, he’s a wrestler, he's a tough kid,” Van Haute said. “He really knows how to use his body well and whatever if he's not the biggest guy, he'd be the first to say that, but he's probably one of our toughest.”

Van Haute said Nosbisch has done a “really nice job” reading his keys, staying behind the line, and then attacking the ball carrier.

“He's one of those kids for us where you know if he's going in for a tackle, more than likely, the ball carrier is gonna be coming down,” Van Haute said.

The Cougars’ success as a team came from a strong summer, and the momentum continued once games began.

“I think we just carried our momentum and focus over from the summer into the season and really didn’t look back,” Van Haute said. “There was a lot of energy leading up to this season and we've really capitalized on it. But one thing that our kids have done a nice job of for the most part this season is starting games off and setting ourselves up for success.”

While Omaha Gross hasn’t been able to do that every week, they bring that mentality to every week while playing and practicing at a “pretty high clip and high speed.”

“I think the kids are extremely focused and that's what I've been preaching at practices,” Van Haute said. “We need to narrow our focus right now, and we're just building and taking steps each and every week.”

The impromptu bye week due to the Buena Vista game being forfeited also benefited the Cougars, giving them time to get healthy and address things they “don’t normally have time or resources” to work on.

“Having that little by really helps our guys out, not only physically but mentally,” Van Haute said. “Really taking a dive into the work, so we're excited. They understand they're in the playoffs, but I think they're pretty starving to make a little run.”

The postseason begins on Friday, Oct. 28, with Omaha Gross likely to host deep into playoffs.