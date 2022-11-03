FOOTBALL: A look back at Bellevue West-Gretna classic ahead of Friday’s rematch

On Sept. 30, Gretna overcame a 37-14 deficit with under seven minutes left in the fourth quarter against Bellevue West. This Friday, both teams meet again in the state quarterfinals at 7 p.m. back at Gretna High School.

Surprisingly with quarterbacks Zane Flores (Gretna) and Daniel Kaelin (Bellevue West), both offenses punted on their first drives. Both rank in the top four in passing yards in Nebraska, with Kaelin first (3,020) and Flores fourth (2,396). Kaelin is also first in passing touchdowns (36), and Flores needs just 10 yards to be Class A's all-time passing yards leader.

The Dragons forced a turnover on downs, and Flores found senior receiver Michael Scheef for a 42-yard touchdown to take the lead.

After another TBirds turnover on downs, Gretna fumbled inside the redzone on the first play in the second quarter. But the Dragons defense stepped up and forced a punt, then extending the lead to 14-0 on a four-yard keeper by Flores.

But Bellevue West’s defense locked in the rest of the half, and scored on a 70-yard connection from Kaelin to junior Isaiah McMorris and two-yard run by Kaelin. In between, punter Colin Sims couldn’t handle a bad snap and was tackled in the endzone for a safety.

With a 16-0 run, the TBirds took a 16-14 lead into halftime. That run would extend to 37-0 on a seven-yard pass to Dae’vonn Hall, an 86-yard strike to backup QB Kaden Wantanabe, and a five-yard run by Gio Contreras.

Trailing 37-14 with under seven minutes remaining, the Dragons remained resilient.

“It looked like we were headed that direction (to a loss),” Gretna head coach Mike Kayl said. “A couple plays and some kids getting on each other and coaches encouraging, a few plays to get a little bit of momentum and then we just rode it.”

A touchdown pass from midfield from Flores to Moore cut the lead to 16, and after Dragons’ kicker Cameron Bothwell recovered his own onside kick, quickly got down to the one. Flores muscled the ball over the goalline, and passed to Moore for the two-point conversion to cut the TBirds’ lead to 37-29 with 4:49 remaining.

Bellevue West had a chance to put the game away with fourth-and-one at the Gretna 24 with about 2:30 left, but were stopped.

Gretna took over on downs, marched down to midfield and scored again on Flores’ fifth total touchdown, a long pass to Caleb Schnell. Moore made a fantastic catch in the back of the endzone on a second consecutive two-point conversion to tie the game at 37 with 1:18 left.

The TBirds had the ball for just eight seconds before the Dragons got the ball back at the Bellevue West 42 after a blocked punt.

Gretna quickly moved the ball and Bothwell made a 25-yard field goal with eight seconds left.

Down 40-37, the TBirds had good field position after the kickoff went out of bounds, but an incomplete pass and Harrison Weber sack later, and the game was over.

Bellevue West head coach Michael Huffman’s message to his team after the loss was brief: “Learn to close the game out.”

“That’s three times we’ve had undefeated teams behind at halftime late in games and can’t win,” Huffman said after the game in Gretna. “You need kids to make a play. We had kids in position that didn’t make the plays.”