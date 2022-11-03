FOOTBALL: A look back at Bellevue West-Gretna classic ahead of Friday’s rematch

On Sept. 30, Gretna overcame a 37-14 deficit with under seven minutes left in the fourth quarter against Bellevue West. This Friday, both teams meet again in the state quarterfinals at 7 p.m. back at Gretna High School.
Surprisingly with quarterbacks Zane Flores (Gretna) and Daniel Kaelin (Bellevue West), both offenses punted on their first drives. Both rank in the top four in passing yards in Nebraska, with Kaelin first (3,020) and Flores fourth (2,396). Kaelin is also first in passing touchdowns (36), and Flores needs just 10 yards to be Class A's all-time passing yards leader.
The Dragons forced a turnover on downs, and Flores found senior receiver Michael Scheef for a 42-yard touchdown to take the lead.
After another TBirds turnover on downs, Gretna fumbled inside the redzone on the first play in the second quarter. But the Dragons defense stepped up and forced a punt, then extending the lead to 14-0 on a four-yard keeper by Flores.
But Bellevue West’s defense locked in the rest of the half, and scored on a 70-yard connection from Kaelin to junior Isaiah McMorris and two-yard run by Kaelin. In between, punter Colin Sims couldn’t handle a bad snap and was tackled in the endzone for a safety.
With a 16-0 run, the TBirds took a 16-14 lead into halftime. That run would extend to 37-0 on a seven-yard pass to Dae’vonn Hall, an 86-yard strike to backup QB Kaden Wantanabe, and a five-yard run by Gio Contreras.
Trailing 37-14 with under seven minutes remaining, the Dragons remained resilient.
“It looked like we were headed that direction (to a loss),” Gretna head coach Mike Kayl said. “A couple plays and some kids getting on each other and coaches encouraging, a few plays to get a little bit of momentum and then we just rode it.”
A touchdown pass from midfield from Flores to Moore cut the lead to 16, and after Dragons’ kicker Cameron Bothwell recovered his own onside kick, quickly got down to the one. Flores muscled the ball over the goalline, and passed to Moore for the two-point conversion to cut the TBirds’ lead to 37-29 with 4:49 remaining.
Bellevue West had a chance to put the game away with fourth-and-one at the Gretna 24 with about 2:30 left, but were stopped.
Gretna took over on downs, marched down to midfield and scored again on Flores’ fifth total touchdown, a long pass to Caleb Schnell. Moore made a fantastic catch in the back of the endzone on a second consecutive two-point conversion to tie the game at 37 with 1:18 left.
The TBirds had the ball for just eight seconds before the Dragons got the ball back at the Bellevue West 42 after a blocked punt.
Gretna quickly moved the ball and Bothwell made a 25-yard field goal with eight seconds left.
Down 40-37, the TBirds had good field position after the kickoff went out of bounds, but an incomplete pass and Harrison Weber sack later, and the game was over.
Bellevue West head coach Michael Huffman’s message to his team after the loss was brief: “Learn to close the game out.”
“That’s three times we’ve had undefeated teams behind at halftime late in games and can’t win,” Huffman said after the game in Gretna. “You need kids to make a play. We had kids in position that didn’t make the plays.”
Even with forecasted conditions less than ideal for passing, the expectation is for Friday’s playoff quarterfinal to be another high-flying, high-scoring battle for a place among with final four in Class A.
1 of 67
Mike Kayl
Peter Burtnett
Gretna head coach Mike Kayl (left) and Bellevue West head coach Michael Huffman (right) shake hands after the Dragons erased a 23-point fourth-quarter deficit in a 40-37 win over the TBirds on Friday, Sept. 30.
Gretna's defensive front seven (from left: No. 80 Ethan Stuhr, No. 36 Justin Myer, No. 44 Brayden Moore, No. 58 Mason Goldman, No. 50 Harrison Weber and No. 11 Korver Demma) face the Bellevue West offense during the Dragons' 40-37 win over Bellevue West on Friday, Sept. 30.
Bellevue West wide receiver Dae'vonn Hall (right, No. 5) cuts back as Gretna junior Joey Veith (No. 23) looks to get around a block during the first quarter of the Dragons' 40-37 win over Bellevue West on Friday, Sept. 30.
Gretna's Caleb Schnell (86) runs in for a touchdown with Bellevue West's Calvin Easterling (20) and Asheer Jenkins (21) trailing behind in the fourth quarter of the Bellevue West vs. Gretna football game at Gretna High School on Friday. Gretna won the game 40-37.
Bellevue West's Gio Contreras (13) and Dae'Vonn Hall (5) high five after a touchdown by Contreras in the Bellevue West vs. Gretna football game at Gretna High School on Friday. Gretna won the game 40-37.
Bellevue West's Daniel Kaelin (10) is sacked by Gretna's Harrison Weber (50) in the fourth quarter of the Bellevue West vs. Gretna football game at Gretna High School on Friday. Gretna won the game 40-37.
Gretna's Harrison Weber (50) celebrates sacking Bellevue West's Daniel Kaelin (10) in the fourth quarter of the Bellevue West vs. Gretna football game at Gretna High School on Friday. Gretna won the game 40-37.
A collection of photos from the Bellevue West at Gretna football game on Friday, Sept. 30. All photos by Peter Burtnett.
1 of 67
Mike Kayl
Peter Burtnett
Gretna head coach Mike Kayl (left) and Bellevue West head coach Michael Huffman (right) shake hands after the Dragons erased a 23-point fourth-quarter deficit in a 40-37 win over the TBirds on Friday, Sept. 30.
Caleb Schnell & Blayke Moore
Peter Burtnett
Gretna TE Caleb Schnell (No. 86) celebrates a 35-yard touchdown catch with Blayke Moore late in the Dragons' 40-37 win over Bellevue West on Friday, Sept. 30.
Colin Sims
Peter Burtnett
Gretna WR/punter Colin Sims (No. 27) and his teammates celebrate the Dragons' 23-point fourth-quarter comeback 40-37 win over Bellevue West on Friday, Sept. 30.
Korver Demma & Mason Goldman
Peter Burtnett
Gretna lineman Korver Demma (No. 11) and Mason Goldman (No. 58) celebrate a fourth-down stop late in the fourth quarter of the Dragons’ 40-37 win over Bellevue West on Friday, Sept. 30.
Zane Flores
Peter Burtnett
Gretna QB Zane Flores runs with the ball during the Dragons' 40-37 win over Bellevue West on Friday, Sept. 30.
Bellevue West Students
Peter Burtnett
Bellevue West students celebrate a TBirds' interception during their 40-37 loss to Gretna on Friday, Sept. 30.
Blayke Moore
Peter Burtnett
Gretna WR Blayke Moore (No. 5) catches the first of two 2-point conversions during the Dragons' 40-37 win over Bellevue West on Friday, Sept. 30.
Alex Nichols
Peter Burtnett
Bellevue West linebacker Alex Nichols (No. 36) runs back an interception as Asher Jenkins (No. 21) points up field during the TBirds' 40-37 loss to Gretna on Friday, Sept. 30.
Stanley Haeder & Jdyn Bullion
Peter Burtnett
Bellevue West DE Stanley Haeder (right, No. 57) and MLB Jdyn Bullion celebrate a sack by Haeder during the TBirds' 40-37 loss to Gretna on Friday, Sept. 30.
Dae'vonn Hall
Peter Burtnett
Bellevue West WR Dae'vonn Hall (No. 5) fights for a first down during the third quarter of the TBirds' 40-37 loss to Gretna on Friday, Sept. 30.
Line of Scrimmage
Peter Burtnett
The Gretna defense (left) faces the Bellevue West offense during the Dragons' 40-37 win over the TBirds on Friday, Sept. 30.
Isaiah McMorris
Peter Burtnett
Bellevue West WR Isaiah McMorris just misses a second TD catch during the TBirds' 40-37 loss to Gretna on Friday, Sept. 30.
Harrison Weber & Mason Goldman
Peter Burtnett
Gretna DEs Harrison Weber (No. 50) and Mason Goldman (No. 58) hit TBirds QB Danny Kaelin as he throws during the Dragons' 40-37 win over Bellevue West on Friday, Sept. 30.
Mason Goldman
Peter Burtnett
Gretna DE Mason Goldman (No. 58) tries to bat down a Danny Kaelin pass during the Dragons' 40-37 win over Bellevue West on Friday, Sept. 30.
Cameron Bothwell
Peter Burtnett
Gretna kicker Cameron Bothwell boots the ball after a Dragons touchdown. Bothwell made a 25-yard field goal in the Dragons' 40-37 win over Bellevue West on Friday, Sept. 30.
Isaiah McMorris
Peter Burtnett
Bellevue West wide receiver Isaiah McMorris (No. 3) runs with the ball on a 70-yard touchdown during the TBirds' 40-37 loss to Gretna on Friday, Sept. 30.
Caleb Schnell
Peter Burtnett
Gretna tight end Caleb Schnell (left, No. 86) catches a pass as Bellevue West DB Asher Jenkins defends during the Dragons' 40-37 win over the TBirds on Friday, Sept. 30.
Isaiah Weber
Peter Burtnett
Gretna running back Isaiah Weber (No. 33) breaks through an attempted tackle by Bellevue West linebacker Alex Nichols during the Dragons' 40-37 win over the TBirds on Friday, Sept. 30.
Gretna Defensive Line
Peter Burtnett
Gretna's defensive front seven (from left: No. 80 Ethan Stuhr, No. 36 Justin Myer, No. 44 Brayden Moore, No. 58 Mason Goldman, No. 50 Harrison Weber and No. 11 Korver Demma) face the Bellevue West offense during the Dragons' 40-37 win over Bellevue West on Friday, Sept. 30.
Danny Kaelin
Peter Burtnett
Bellevue West quarterback Danny Kaelin passes during the TBirds' 40-37 loss to Gretna on Friday, Sept. 30.
Zane Flores
Peter Burtnett
Gretna quarterback Zane Flores (left, No. 12) looks to pass as Bellevue West linebacker Alex Nichols (No. 36) pursues during the Dragons' 40-37 win over the TBirds on Friday, Sept. 30.