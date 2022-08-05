FOOTBALL: Bellevue East embracing 'Row the Boat' culture shift

Bellevue East football hopes to change the culture this year by using the “Row the Boat" mantra coined by P.J. Fleck after years of being unsuccessful.

First-year head coach Aaron Thumann sees potential in their schedule and believes the Chieftains can accomplish “awesome things” this year.

The main focus for Thumann since he’s taken over has been to change the culture and how other schools see Bellevue East as a “given win.”

“(Opponents) look at their schedule, see us on it, and they think, ‘That is an automatic win for us,’” Thumann said. “We don’t talk about that in a negative sense, that is just what people think of Bellevue East right now, and we have to show people that they need to change their mindset about us.”

Thumann said the change starts with the Chieftains themselves, with the work they do, the focus they have, and “changing our best everyday.”

“If we take care of all those details and we keep growing everyday, we will have the opportunity to open peoples’ eyes to a new Bellevue East,” he said.

One of the Chieftains goals is to have more wins after a 2-7 finish last year, and Thumann believes they “can and will.”

“Right now our focus is on growing everyday, paying attention to every detail, and taking advantage of every opportunity in front of us,” he said. “We want our kids to know that they can and deserve to win. We know that we need to continue to develop and grow that mindset and if we do those things, we know we can do some special things!”

Several players will be at the forefront of accomplishing those special things.

At quarterback, sophomore Mikey Gow, who went viral for his ambidextrous throwing, returns after throwing 48-113 for 572 yards, four TDs and nine INTs (stats from six out of nine games).

The Chieftains lost last year’s leading rusher Gavin Zurcher, but Thumann listed senior Branson Grieb (plays as a linebacker and defensive back) and Adin Carrera (also defensive back) as running backs who will stand out.

For Gow, senior wide receivers Mark Anderson (also a DB) and Chase Ziemer (DB), and juniors Ty Harris (DB) and Mason Chandler (also tight end and linebacker) will be his main targets. Senior tight end Marshal Chandler (also a LB and defensive end) is another target for Gow, and will play on the offensive line along with senior Ethan Roberts (also defensive lineman) and junior Ricky Foster (DL).

On defense, the Chandler brothers are the team’s returning leaders in tackles, and most of the players listed on offense play on defense as well.

The Chieftains allowed 42 points per game, and will need to improve to achieve the team’s goals.

The culture change Thumann is trying to establish once again comes to the forefront by using the mantra “Row the Boat” made famous by current University of Minnesota football head coach P.J. Fleck.

“I had the opportunity to hear him speak at a Coaches Clinic while he was still the head coach at Western Michigan,” Thumann said. “I love the message and meaning behind it and I loved the positivity.”

In the Row the Boat mindset, the oars represent the energy brought to life, the boat represents the sacrifice, and the compass equals the direction and ultimate goal.

Thumann added that believing the best is yet to come and that there is a positive to take away from every situation is something that he and his coaching staff is bringing to the program.

“We believe that if you are willing to change your best everyday and you keep growing, you will get the opportunities to be successful. We talk about being a family and in our program 'FAMILY' stands for: Forget About Me, I Love You.”

Thumann said this means putting each other first and being willing to sacrifice for each other.

“We talk all the time about responding,” Thumann said. “There will always be adversity in football and in life. We can’t always control what happens, but we can always control how we respond to it and we talk all the time about responding in a positive way.”

Thumann added that whether it’s after a dropped pass or missed tackle, his players need to get back up and make the next play.

“Regardless of what happens in practice, in a game, in life, you gotta keep your oars in the water and keep rowing!”

Thumann said the team will need to remain focused throughout the season.

“Yes we are going to thoroughly scout our opponents and be ready for all of them, but we need to focus on growing and getting better everyday. Every day is an opportunity to change our best!”

As a program that hasn’t had much success in the past, Thumann said the Chieftains’ mindset needs to be that it “doesn’t have to be that way anymore.”

“Those seasons are in the past and it’s important that we learn and grow from them, but that does not have to be who we are anymore. The future is in our hands and what happens next is our choice,” he said.

The Bellevue East season will begin on Aug. 26 as they host Lincoln Northeast. The rest of the schedule is at Norfolk (Sept. 2), home against Omaha Bryan (Sept. 9), at Omaha North (Sept. 16), home against Gretna (Sept. 23) and Omaha Benson (Sept. 30), at Bellevue West (Oct. 7), home against Papio South (Oct. 13) and at Omaha South (Oct. 21).