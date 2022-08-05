FOOTBALL: Bellevue West aims to compete for state championship with new players

As state semifinalists in 2021, the Bellevue West Thunderbirds will replace a lot of production but still expect to finish in a similar position.

“We have a ton of new players on both sides of the ball,” head coach Michael Huffman said. "With that said, we expect to be part of the final handful of teams playing with a shot at a state championship.”

Huffman added that the Thunderbirds toughest challenge will be answering the question: Who will be the key backups when injuries occur?

“Last year, we were not able to step up in some key spots when injuries happen,” he said. “(It) takes tons of talent and some luck to raise the trophy at the end of the year. (I’m) looking forward to seeing how it plays out in 2022.”

Last year, Bellevue West finished 10-2, with a 42-28 home loss to Millard South on Sept. 16 and a 41-26 loss to Omaha Westside in the state semifinals on Nov. 12.

To see growth in 2022, the Thunderbirds will need to see growth on the offensive and defensive lines to achieve their goals.

“There is plenty of size and ability, how they play when the lights are the brightest will dictate our 2022 outcome,” Huffman said.

The 2022 Thunderbirds are “very talented” at the skill positions on offense.

Junior quarterback Daniel Kaelin will replace last year’s senior Luke Johannsen, who was 173-253 for 2,700 yards, 29 touchdowns and four interceptions. As backup, Kaelin was 50-82 for 693 yards, 5 TDs and zero INTs.

Catching Kaelin’s passes will be receivers Kyrell Jordan, DaeVonn Hall, Isaih McMorris and Ben Goodwater, tight end Cayden Echternach, and running backs Gio Contreras and Charlie Gewinner.

The leading receiver for the Thunderbirds in 2021 was Kaden Helms, who caught 51 passes for 944 yards and 11 TDs. The junior Hall led the returners with 43 receptions for 592 yards and nine TDs, while Jordan caught 27 passes for 476 yards and three TDs.

On the ground, L.J. Richardson led the Thunderbirds with 2,180 yards and 11 TDs on 238 carries. Among the returning players, senior Contreras had 35 carries for 184 yards.

Defensively, Huffman said the linebacker core of J’Dyn Bullion, Alex Nichols, Caleb Jacobmeier and Nate Hudec will lead the way. Last year, Nichols was second on the team in total tackles as a junior with 52, three for loss. The Thunderbirds will have to replace 97 total tackles by middle linebacker Jaden Roberts.

Bellevue West’s season will kickoff on Friday, Aug. 19, against Creighton Prep at Omaha Burke at 7 p.m. The rest of the schedule is at Omaha North (Aug. 26) home against Omaha Burke (Sept. 2), a rematch at Omaha Westside (Sept. 9), home against Kearney (Sept. 15) and Omaha South (Sept. 23), at Gretna (Sept. 30), home against Bellevue East (Oct. 7), and at Papio South (Oct. 21) to close the regular season.