FOOTBALL: Chieftains score 25 unanswered in season-opening 31-21 win

Bellevue East fought through mistakes, penalties and bad snaps, and scored 25 unanswered second-half points to beat Lincoln Northeast 31-21 in their season opener at home on Friday, Aug. 26.

Both teams started with a three-and-out, and the offenses couldn’t get much more going outside of that. Penalties bogged down both teams, and the only scoring game when a bad snap was too low for Chieftains quarterback Mikey Gow.

Chieftains first-year head coach Aaron Thumann told Ben Ewing, “You’re my best center,” after the snap, and Gow said a couple of bad snaps is “not the end of the world.”

“We were only down 7-0, so I think I thought it wasn’t that big of a deal, (Ewing) thought it wasn’t that big of a deal,” Gow said. “So we just stayed focused, together, and got him in his rhythm. Center is a very tough position.”

Thumann added that as cliche as it may be, the offense normally starts slower than the defense, and that was certainly the case for the Chieftains.

The snap was picked up and returned for a touchdown by the Rockets, who missed a field goal to end the half but held onto the 7-0 lead.

Gow highlighted the first drive of the second half, ending in a nine-yard touchdown pass to Marshal Chandler, as a key point for the Chieftains. The 15-play, 7:40 drive brought the Chieftains within one after a failed two-point conversion.

However, the Chieftains were quickly hit with a one-two punch, as Laurent Laurent took the ensuing kickoff back for a touchdown, and Yan Brice Eloume Epansang intercepted Gow and returned that for a touchdown. Just like that, the Chieftains trailed 21-6 with 2:02 left in the third quarter.

“I think we were really killing ourselves,” junior cornerback Adin Carrera said. “And it was just really ourselves because they didn’t score on offense at all.”

After those two plays, Carrera said the Chieftains changed how they thought, and both Gow and Thumann highlighted the “Row the Boat” mentally of keeping the oars in the water and living by the mantra, FAMILY (Forget About Me, I Love You).

“I think we really learned over summer how to be a team and how to bond together and how to just stay together,” Gow said.

A 20-yard run and subsequent facemask quickly moved the Chieftains into the red zone, and junior Mason Chandler scored on a two-yard touchdown run.

The Chieftains forced a quick three-and-out (with a couple of penalties), and then scored on a 29-yard pass from Gow to Chase Ziemer.

“That was crazy,” Gow said. “I really think that changed the momentum of the game. And I think that's part of the reason why we came out on top, just that one play.”

Thumann said the big thing for Gow heading into the season was getting out of the “bad place” after making a mistake, as he did on the pick-six early in the third quarter.

“We got to bounce back from the bad place, and obviously (he) had a couple of bad plays here and there tonight, but he came back out, he stayed poised, he stayed positive, as we’ve talked about, he responded, and he took the opportunities in front of him,” Thumann said.

The Chieftains failed the two-point conversion, but had swung the momentum and trailed just 21-19 with 7:32 left in the game.

On the third play for the Rockets, Carrera anticipated the play and intercepted a Jacian Brown pass, returning the ball for a pick-six to give the Chieftains a 25-21 lead.

“It felt amazing,” Carrera said. “My coach actually told me the play they were going to run, the way they lined up. I really give all my props to coach because I probably wouldn't have got that pick without him. But it was still amazing scoring and then seeing the numbers change on the scoreboard, that was amazing.”

Thumann has high confidence in Carrera, who “does so much homework” and learns a lot.

“To me, he’s one of the absolute best defensive backs in this state, and it’s going to be nothing but up and up for him,” Thumann said. “And to me, it was no surprise he made that play, it was just a matter of time in this game that he was going to make a big play for us like that.”

Thumann also credited defensive coordinator Damien Roberts, who was his first hire as head coach, for being able to run an aggressive, atypical defense that didn't allow an offensive touchdown to the Rockets.

“We’re not running what you would call a traditional defense in today’s age, and I told him I want to be aggressive, and that’s exactly what he wanted right away,” Thumann said. “We want to go attack teams, and I think when we do that, especially in situations like that, it kind of catches teams off guard when we’re gonna go after them like that. And I think it just played to our advantage.”

After taking the lead, the Chieftains suffocated the Rockets and added another touchdown run by Mason Chandler to take a 31-21 lead.

Chandler also made several key plays on defense, and played at quarterback inside the red zone for the most part.

“I can’t talk enough about that kid’s amazing football IQ,” Thumann said. “His knowledge about the game, the way he sees things on the field, both on the offensive and defensive side is absolutely ridiculous.”

Thumann added that Chandler is the leader on defense at middle linebacker, putting players where they need to be and then “makes incredible plays.”

Tynarius Harris shut the door completely with an interception, and the Chieftains began the season 1-0 with 25 unanswered points in a ten-point win.

Next up, the Chieftains travel to Norfolk, where Gow expects a “pretty tough game.”

“We’re gonna celebrate this for about two days, and then we’re gonna get over it and get on to the next week because it was only game one and we got nine games and we want to make it more,” he said. “That’s what we believe in.”