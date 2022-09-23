FOOTBALL: Cougars roll Rams as Duncan scores four TDs

Four total touchdowns from Colby Duncan and a special teams score led Class B No. 2 Omaha Gross to a dominant 49-7 win over Ralston on Friday night.

“We just kept pounding the ball on them and the ball happened to fall in my hands on those plays,” the junior quarterback said. “It’s just what we do every Friday.”

The Cougars also won the turnover battle 4-1, and senior Jake Garcia scored one in the air and two on the ground as they cruised and improved to 5-0 heading into a road game at Plattsmouth next Friday.

On senior night, Garcia said the win was big after inconsistency the last few seasons.

“It’s big for us,” the senior running back said. “We haven’t had the most consistency over the past few years winning games, but (we’re) 5-0 now and it’s huge for us because we’ve been working for this since middle school basically.”

At the beginning of the second half, already ahead 28-0, a key sequence kept the momentum for the Cougars, which was head coach Tom Van Haute’s message at the break.

After recovering a fumble on the opening kickoff, Duncan fumbled the ball, but Henry Nosbisch picked off Harrison Acklie.

“We had to take the momentum here right away, (we) put the ball on the ground, but Jay Bowen steps up, makes a big interception, and we get back into a rhythm, and that’s where our team thrives,” Van Haute said.

Van Haute wasn’t happy, however, with an “unacceptable” late penalty when the Cougars celebrated a Garcia touchdown run by rowing in the end zone.

“What I was talking about (postgame to the team), we got to play four complete quarters of football,” Van Haute said. “We did not execute at a high level defensively. We bended, we didn’t break, but we got to take steps of getting better each week and we did that later in the game, but early on, we had some woes and some miscues.”

Garcia said the defensive performance was their worst of the season but knows what they did wrong.

“We know we can improve it and we’re excited for next week,” Garcia said.

Going into their game against the Blue Devils, the Cougars aim to reverse recent results.

“They’ve got the best of us the last three, four years, so I know our kids will be hungry and excited to play them,” Van Haute said.

“We just got to play like we did tonight,” Garcia added. “We’ll play a little bit smarter and we’ll take care of it. We kind of circled that game, they beat us last year in the playoffs, so we’re excited for that.”