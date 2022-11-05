 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FOOTBALL

FOOTBALL: Cougars roll to state semifinals as Garcia scores six TDs in blowout win

Jake Garcia

Omaha Gross senior running back Jake Garcia makes a catch during the Cougars' 42-0 win over Mt. Michael on Friday, Oct. 28.

 AUSTIN PLOURDE

BELLEVUE, Neb. -- No. 2 Omaha Gross Catholic rolled past York 42-6 and into the state semifinals as senior running back Jake Garcia scored six TDs on Friday, Nov. 4.

The Cougars (11-0) next face No. 3 Scottsbluff (10-1) at home on Nov. 11, making their deepest trip in the state tournament since winning the Class B title in 2012.

Omaha Gross, outscoring opponents 422-86, went ahead 42-0 late in the third against York on a 15-yard pass from junior quarterback Colby Duncan to Garcia. 

