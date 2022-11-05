FOOTBALL: Cougars roll to state semifinals as Garcia scores six TDs in blowout win

BELLEVUE, Neb. -- No. 2 Omaha Gross Catholic rolled past York 42-6 and into the state semifinals as senior running back Jake Garcia scored six TDs on Friday, Nov. 4.
The Cougars (11-0) next face No. 3 Scottsbluff (10-1) at home on Nov. 11, making their deepest trip in the state tournament since winning the Class B title in 2012.
Omaha Gross, outscoring opponents 422-86, went ahead 42-0 late in the third against York on a 15-yard pass from junior quarterback Colby Duncan to Garcia.
