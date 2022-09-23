 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FOOTBALL

FOOTBALL: Dragons score early and often in desolation of Chieftains

Gretna scored early and often in a 63-9 desolation of Bellevue East on Friday, Sept. 23. 

Zane Flores threw two first quarter touchdowns, and Alex Wilcoxson grabbed a pair of interceptions before halftime, returning one 45 yards for a touchdown.

Caleb Schnell and Blayke Moore were on the receiving ends of the first two touchdown passes, and Isaiah Weber also ran in two touchdowns as Gretna pulled ahead 42-3 halfway through the second quarter.

The Chieftains were simply outmatched in the loss, dropping to 3-3 this season, while the Dragons stay undefeated at 5-0. 

Next up, the Dragons host Bellevue West next Friday, and the Chieftains host Omaha Benson.

