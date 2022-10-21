FOOTBALL: Fast start leads Bellevue West to comfortable win to close regular season

PAPILLION – It took just four plays for Bellevue West on offense to jump ahead by two touchdowns over Papillion-La Vista South in a 42-20 road win for the Thunderbirds in the regular season finale on Friday, Oct. 21.

"I don't know what the stats look like yet, I'm sure they're pretty good," said junior quarterback Danny Kaelin, who threw five TDs. "But to start the game I was just throwing one-yard screens to guys like Isaiah McMorris Dae'vonn and it's amazing to have really talented teammates like that because they make me look good when they're just taking them to the house."

Kaelin found fellow junior Isaiah McMorris down the seam for a 57-yard touchdown, and after the defense forced a punt, Dae’vonn Hall had a burst of speed on an 80-yard touchdown.

"There's a reason they have power five offers," said Kaelin, who have Power Five offers of his own. "So honestly, I'm blessed to have them by my side because I can throw a bad ball and they're gonna make it happen for me regardless so like you said their ability is off the charts and it really just makes me better overall as a player. I work to be at my best but it definitely helps having those type of guys."

Already behind 14-0, the Titans weren’t done yet, bringing out the bag of tricks. Junior quarterback Sam Schuler passed backwards to sophomore Bryson Bahl, who passed 43 yards down the field for a strike to senior James Mallory for six.

"We run four plays, and we've got 14 points and then we kind of like hit the doldrums a little bit but our defense played well enough," Bellevue West head coach Michael Huffman said.

The Titans defense then forced a turnover on downs, and drove down to cut the deficit to four on a 21-yard field goal by junior Christian Campbell.

But after that score, the Bellevue West defense suffocated the Papio South offense, and the TBirds scored on a couple of short touchdowns to finish quick drives.

"Next thing you know, it was 28-10," Huffman said. "So we did a good job in the third quarter to get a little bit of a lead there."

Leading 28-10 at the half, the TBirds were in prime position to extend the lead even more, but had a slight misstep on a fumble. The Titans recovered but were only able to capitalize with a field goal.

Bellevue West drove down the field and scored on a 12-yard pass to junior Ben Goodwater, and even after a two-yard run by Papio South senior Devyn Jones, were able to put the game away. The final touchdown came on a pass to Cayden Echternach.

"Being able to throw the football as always a big thing," Huffman said. "Especially when you have guys like Dae'vonn Hall, Isaiah McMorris, and as you've seen Cayden Echternach and No. 15, (Ben) Goodwater, are starting to come along a little slower than we anticipated. But that always keeps you in games."

With the win, the TBirds improve to 6-3, while the Titans fall to the same record. Bellevue West holds the advantage in playoff seeding by finishing with a better record in District A2 (3-1 vs. 2-2).

"It's one of these types of games you always get better the better the team that you play is," Kaelin said. "So you know that they're a good team. They're 6-2, they've had a good record of playing some good teams. So we just want to meet make sure that we're playing our best football when the playoffs come."

The junior quarterback added that the TBirds have been rusty at times, but know that they need to peak heading into the playoffs.

"That's what we talked about the last two weeks, is how do you want to feel on the weekend going into the playoffs," Huffman said. "Obviously, we knew we were in but we wanted to go in on a strong note."

Huffman added that they learned from 2020, when they had three byes weeks and played "sloppy" the game after.