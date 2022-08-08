FOOTBALL: Gross Catholic excited with high expectations ahead of season

After a mediocre 4-6 season, Gross Catholic football is excited with high expectations heading into the 2022 season.

“We will return a vast majority of our team from last year,” head coach Thomas Van Haute said. "We will have a solid group of seniors that will have a wealth of game experience.”

One of those groups will be the offensive line, which returns four starters and has all five players over 250 pounds.

One of the lineman, senior Sal Nacarelli, was First Team Class B All-State last year.

Leading the way for the Cougars offense will be two-time 1,000-yard rusher, senior Jake Garcia, who also plays as an outside linebacker.

Junior quarterback Colby Duncan will also be a player to watch for the Cougars on offense.

“Defensively, we will have size upfront and speed on the backend,” Van Haute said. “I am excited to see our Team take the next step. We will have a lot of returning experience and look forward to making a deep run into the playoffs.”

Van Haute added that if the Cougars can stay healthy, they will be very competitive.

Gross Catholic will open the season at Beatrice on Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. From there, the Cougars will host Omaha Westview (Sept. 2) and Elkhorn (Sept. 8), face Blair away (Sept. 16), host Ralston (Sept. 23), travel to Plattsmouth (Sept. 30) and Norris (Oct. 7), host Omaha Buena Vista (Oct. 14), and face Skutt Catholic away (Oct. 21).