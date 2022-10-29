FOOTBALL: Gross Catholic football breezes past Mt. Michael to open playoff run

The Gross Catholic Cougars continued their winning ways on Oct. 28, as they cruised to a 42-0 victory over Mt. Michael at home in the first round of the Class B playoffs.

The Cougars dominated in all facets of the game, having 173 rushing yards compared to Mt. Michael's 77.

The first of many trips to the end zone came courtesy of the premier connection of Gross quarterback Colby Duncan and wide receiver Jackson Drake, to put the Cougars up 7-0 heading into the second quarter.

Duncan connected with Drake again for another Cougar touchdown, and with a successful PAT, Gross Catholic increased its lead over Mt. Michael 14-0 with 9:58 left to play in the second.

The defense showed up as well during the game, shutting out the Mt. Michael offense, and causing several turnovers that injected energy into the entire team.

Cougar head coach Thomas Van Haute said the Cougar's ability to get three turnovers in the first half set the team up for its success.

“Guys really stepped up and made some big plays for us,” Haute said. “It took us a while for us to get going for a bit but ultimately we found our groove.”

Haute said there are some minor improvements for the Cougars to make as they get deeper into the playoffs.

“We just have to clean up some things, we had some dumb penalties on our behalf, “Haute said. “We'll address it, the kids came out here tonight and executed the game plan, and did a nice job.”

Gross Catholic moves to 10-0 on the season and will play York at home in the second round of the playoffs on Nov. 4