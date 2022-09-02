FOOTBALL: Hall scores 4 TDs as Bellevue West wins 60-13 in home-opener

The Bellevue West Football team was firing on all cylinders on Sept. 2, when it cruised to a 60-13 win over Omaha Burke.

Although the Thunderbirds were plagued by several penalties ranging from off-sides to unsportsmanlike conduct, the offense was high-octane action all the way through.

Junior Dae’Vonn Hall started things off for Bellevue West, scoring the first two Thunderbird touchdowns to put them up 13-0 with over five minutes left in the first quarter.

Junior Isaiah McMorris added to the lead in a big way, with a 99-yard touchdown to increase the lead over Burke to 20-0 with a little less than 11 minutes to play in the first half.

Hall scored next for his third touchdown of the night to put the Thunderbirds up 27-0. Senior running back Gio Contreras scored a 1-yard touchdown run to increase the Bellevue West lead to 34-0.

Hall was not done with scoring, and added a fourth touchdown to his stat sheet and the Thunderbird pulled further away and ended the half with a 41-7 lead. Contreras picked things up for the Thunderbirds in the third quarter to increase the lead to 54-7 with 2 minutes and 21 seconds left in the quarter.

Junior CJ Gauff ran in a 6-yard touchdown to end the night in dominant fashion for Bellevue West.

Despite the win, Bellevue West head coach Michael Huffman said there are several areas his team needs to improve on.

“It's just a little bit sloppy football, '' Huffman said. “We play to a certain standard around here and it's hard because we have to raise our level of play, especially when we play opponents that have a little more firepower.”

He said the Thunderbirds need to limit penalties, drop passes, misreads, and poor tackling moving forward in the season.

Hall played in all facets of the game, defense, offense and special teams.

“Dae’Vonn is a talented player, and he's only been playing defense for a little bit, and so we wanted to get him some reps tonight,” Huffman said.

Huffman said he does not expect Hall to play significant minutes at defense against more seasoned teams during the season.

Bellevue West moves to 3-0 on the season and will travel to play Omaha Westside on Sept. 9.