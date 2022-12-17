FOOTBALL: Heavy presence of Bellevue West, Omaha Gross on All-Sarpy teams

Sarpy County was well represented in the state playoffs, with all but two teams earning spots and a pair of G's, Gretna and Gross Catholic, making the finals.

From those teams, football in Sarpy County was full of star players providing highlight-reel plays, accomplishing incredible feats, and representing their schools and communities with excellence on and off the field.

Here are the First and Second Team All-Sarpy County teams, as selected by the Bellevue Leader.

First Team

Offense

QB Zane Flores, Gretna, Sr.

The Oklahoma State commit threw for 3,117 yards – breaking the Class A career passing yards record with 9,163 – 31 touchdowns and seven interceptions, with a 65.5 completion percentage. Leading the Dragons to their second straight Class A State Championship Game appearance, Flores also ran for 262 yards and 10 touchdowns.

RB Jake Garcia, Omaha Gross, Sr.

Leading the ground game as the Cougars reached the Class B State Championship Game for the first time in a decade, Garcia ran for a school-record 1,965 yards and 28 total touchdowns.

RB Devyn Jones, Papillion-La Vista South, Sr.

Finishing ninth in Class A in rushing yards (1,064), Jones led the Titans ground game with 17 touchdowns. On defense, the senior also totaled 38 tackles, four for loss, and added one each of an interception, fumble recovery and sack.

WR Isaiah McMorris, Bellevue West, Jr.

McMorris finished first in Class A with 1,297 receiving yards (third in Nebraska) and caught 14 touchdowns as the Thunderbirds reached the state quarterfinals. Also appeared on ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown ‘You Got Mossed’ segment after TD catch v. Bellevue East.

WR Dae’Vonn Hall, Bellevue West, Jr.

Fellow TBird Hall finished fourth in Class A with 974 yards, adding 11 receiving touchdowns.

TE Caleb Schnell, Gretna, Sr.

Senior Dragon led the team with 857 yards and caught five touchdowns.

OL Carsen Almgren and Sal Nacarelli, Omaha Gross, Srs.

Almgren and Nacarelli combined to anchor the Cougars offensive line, which protected QB Colby Duncan and paved the way for RB Garcia on the way to the state final. On defense, Nacarelli added 59 total tackles, three for loss, while Almgren had 19 through the state semifinals.

OL Mason Goldman, Gretna, Sr.

Goldman led the Dragons lines on both sides of the ball, standing out at six-foot-six, blocking for running back Isaiah Weber and protecting QB Flores.

OL Henri Supenski, Papillion-La Vista South, Sr.

Senior tackle was a captain for the Titans, who reached the playoffs for the second straight season, and paved the way for fellow First Team RB Devyn Jones.

OL Jace Wheeler, Papillion-La Vista, Sr.

Paving the way for nearly 1,900 team rushing yards, Wheeler was one of the anchors for a solid Monarchs offensive line.

ATH Mason Chandler, Bellevue East, Jr.

After starting QB Mikey Gow was injured in a week two 42-0 loss to Norfolk, Chandler stepped up and threw for 1,054 yards, 10 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, running for a team-high 372 yards and eight touchdowns. Chandler was by far the Chieftains leading tackler (94 total) with two for loss.

K Cameron Bothwell, Gretna, Jr.

8-10 on field goals, Bothwell’s biggest kick came on a 25-yarder to complete a 23-point fourth quarter comeback in the Dragons’ 40-37 win over Bellevue West on Sept. 30.

Defense

DL Korver Demma, Gretna, Sr.

The Nebraska preferred walk-on commit led Class A with 12 sacks, and had 77 total tackles (17 for loss).

DL Levi Widdowson, Papillion-La Vista, Sr.

Monarchs senior tallied 14 tackles for loss.

DL Ethan Roberts, Bellevue East, Sr.

Senior Chieftain tallied five sacks and 26.5 tackles for loss.

LB Hank Nosbisch, Omaha Gross, Jr.

Nosbisch led the Cougars with 101 total tackles, adding two interceptions and a forced fumble on the way to the Class B State Championship final.

LB Ethan Stuhr, Gretna, Sr.

Stuhr racked up 104 total tackles (15 for loss), and also caught a touchdown pass in the Dragons’ 43-41 state championship loss to Westside.

LB Cole Rickley, Omaha Bryan, Sr.

Rickley had team highs of 98 tackles (57 solo, 13 for loss), two sacks and four interceptions.

LB Trace Marco, Papillion-La Vista South, Sr.

Marco was an emotional leader for the Titans on both sides of the ball, and finished second on the team in total tackles.

DB Blayke Moore, Gretna, Sr.

Dependable in pass coverage, Moore racked up 70 total tackles (three for loss), and intercepted three passes. The Dragons senior also caught 32 passes for 610 yards and nine touchdowns on offense.

DB Alex Wilcoxon, Gretna, Jr.

The Dragons junior picked off five passes (tied for fifth-best in Nebraska) and racked up 27 total tackles (two for loss).

DB Donnovan Whitfield, Bellevue West, Sr.

The TBirds senior intercepted two passes, returning for a total of 83 yards, recovered a fumble, and made several key plays, including a pass breakup in a week two win over Omaha North.

DB Owen Frederick, Papillion-La Vista South, Sr.

Frederick intercepted three passes, including one returned for a 94-yard touchdown in a 55-14 win over Bellevue East, and totaled 10 pass deflections.

P Hector Alvarado, Omaha Bryan, Sr.

With 24 punts for 941 yards for an average of 39.2, Alvarado also had a long of 70 yards. Senior Bear was also 13-14 on extra points and 3-7 on field goals.

Second Team

Offense

QB Daniel Kaelin, Bellevue West, Jr.

With 3,186 passing yards and 36 touchdowns, "Danny Dimes" led all of Nebraska as the TBirds put up big numbers on offense.

RB Payton Prestito, Papillion-La Vista, Jr.

Monarchs junior back put up 1,178 rushing yards (top 10 in Class A) and ran for 10 touchdowns.

RB Isaiah Weber, Gretna, Jr.

Even after missing time leading into the playoffs, Weber still finished top-15 in Class A with 928 yards, and scored 15 total touchdowns.

WR Tyson Boganowski, Gretna, Sr.

Boganowski led the Dragons with 65 receptions, totaling 668 yards and seven TDs.

WR Ezra Stewart, Platteview, Sr.

Trojan led the team with 513 receiving yards and was second with five TDs. Also returned seven kickoffs for 290 yards, one for a 96-yard touchdown in a 48-13 win over Fort Calhoun on Sept. 23.

TE Keenan Flannery, Papillion-La Vista South, Jr.

Flannery caught 13 passes for 330 yards and five TDs, and was a big part of blocking for 1,000-yard back Devyn Jones.

OL Caden Garcia and Bennett Stock, Gretna, Sr. and Jr.

Garcia and Stock were instrumental in the Dragons’ success on offense, protecting prolific QB Zane Flores and paving the way for the Gretna ground game.

OL David Waller, Bellevue West, Sr.

Coaches’ Honorable Mention in Omaha World-Herald All-Metro teams.

OL Dallas Hamilton, Papillion-La Vista, Jr.

Monarchs center was responsible for line calls.

OL Leo Guenther, Platteview, Sr.

Credited with 14 pancake blocks, Guenther was a leader for the Trojans’ line. On defense, the Platteview senior totaled 55 tackles (seven for loss), 3.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

ATH Jeremiah Gorham, Omaha Bryan, Jr.

Gorham totaled 1,344 yards (628 rushing, 451 receiving, 265 passing) and 13 touchdowns as the Bears eclipsed their highest win total since 2010.

K Christian Campbell, Papillion-La Vista South, Jr.

Junior kicker nailed five of six field goals (long from 33) and was 33-35 on extra points.

Defense

DL Matthew Thompson, Papillion-La Vista South, Sr.

With 12 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks, Thompson was a menace on the Titans defensive line.

DL Stanley Haeder, Bellevue West, So.

Sophomore was tied for third on the TBirds with 5.5 tackles for loss, adding two sacks.

DL Eric Ingwerson, Papillion-La Vista, Sr.

Led the Monarchs with 4.5 sacks, and was second in tackles for loss (11). On offense, Ingwerson caught 10 passes for 175 yards and three TDs.

LB Owen Brennan, Omaha Gross, Sr.

Senior provided 70 total tackles (six for loss), and returned both an interception and fumble recovery for touchdowns. Also added over 500 total yards and 10 total touchdowns for the Cougars on offense.

LB Harrison Weber, Gretna, Sr.

A leader in the middle of the Dragons defense, Weber tallied 48 total tackles (12 for loss) and three sacks.

LB J’Dyn Bullion, Bellevue West, Sr.

Bullion moved from Omaha Central and led the TBirds with 77 total tackles (nine for loss), adding 2.5 sacks and one INT.

LB Justin Myers, Gretna, Sr.

Dragon finished second on the team with 85 total tackles (seven for loss) and four sacks. Senior Myers stepped into the starting running back role while Isaiah Weber was out; ran for 265 yards and two TDs.

DB Dezmond Straatman, Platteview, Jr.

Straatman was all over the field for the Trojans, totaling 68 tackles (9.5 for loss), along with two each of interceptions, sacks and fumble recoveries.

DB Charlie Paladino, Omaha Gross, Sr.

“Do-it-all guy” for the Cougars, Paladino with 77 total tackles and two INTs on defense, and 377 total yards on offense – 259 on returns – and five TDs.

DB Alex Runge, Gretna, Jr.

Runge was a big part of the Dragons’ success forcing turnovers, as he intercepted four passes and forced two fumbles. Totaled 39 tackles.

DB Isaac Paraman, Papillion-La Vista, So.

Monarchs sophomore picked off two passes, and was the leading tackler (82). Paraman was also the leading receiver on offense (18 receptions for 450 yards and five TDs).

P John Streit, Omaha Gross, Jr.

Junior averaged nearly 37 yards per punt with a long of 73 yards.

Honorable Mentions

Bellevue East: Mark Anderson, Marshal Chandler, Adin Carrera, Nathaniel Richie. Bellevue West: Gio Contreras, Asher Jenkins, CJ Gauff, Alex Nichols, Caleb Jacobmeier, Cayden Echternach, Nate Hudec. Gretna: Riley Egenberger, Brayden Moore, Aaron Sibley. Omaha Bryan: Josiah Aldridge, Marquise Keeten. Omaha Gross: Jackson Drake, Colby Duncan, Tommy Gilbert, Brayden Herring, Alex Kosse, Westin Miller-Ayivi. Papillion-La Vista: Jordan Barrientos, Owen Bogacz, John Brase, Kale Johnson, Trent Lavicky, Braelin Morton, Tavien Pirtle, Josh Robles, Ethan Watkins. Papillion-La Vista South: Broden Bahl, Ayden Barnby, Josh Meyers, Kael Nauslar, Aidan Payne, Royceon Skogerboe. Platteview: Alex Draper, Ethan Golda, Jared Kuhl, Cael Wichman.