FOOTBALL: Message for TBirds 'learn to close the game' after losing big fourth-quarter lead

GRETNA – After losing a 23-point fourth-quarter lead in a 40-37 defeat to Gretna on Friday, Bellevue West head coach Michael Huffman’s message was brief: "learn to close the game out."

“That’s three times we’ve had undefeated teams behind at halftime late in games and can’t win,” Huffman said. “You need kids to make a play. We had kids in position that didn’t make the plays.”

As expected, quarterbacks Danny Kaelin from Bellevue West and Zane Flores from Gretna shone in Friday night’s clash.

In the first half, both had passing touchdowns of at least 40 yards (Flores for 42 to Michael Scheef, Kaelin for 70 to Isaiah McMorris) and both cut through and went over the top of the opposing defense.

Aside from the 70-yard bomb, Kaelin utilized more short and intermediate passes, while Flores had five first-half passes of at least 20 yards.

Both quarterbacks also ran for touchdowns for two yards out, but a safety was the difference at halftime.

Backed up inside his own 10, Gretna punter Colin Sims had trouble with the snap and was tackled in the end zone for a safety.

Kaelin’s keeper came just as the first-half clock expired, and Bellevue West took a 16-14 lead into the break.

But things really ramped up for the TBirds’ offense in the second half.

Dae’vonn Hall was found by Kaelin in the back corner of the end zone midway through the third quarter to push the lead to nine.

A Zane Flores pass was batted into the air and picked off by Alex Nichols. On the next play from scrimmage, Kaelin found Gio Contreras over the middle for an 86-yard touchdown to extend the TBirds’ advantage.

That advantage grew to 37-14 when Contreras finished a drive with a five-yard touchdown run with 7:09 left in the game.

“We scored 37 points against one of the best defenses in the state,” Huffman said. “But you gotta be able to stop people.”

A touchdown pass from midfield from Flores to Blayke Moore cut the lead to 16, and after the Dragons recovered the onside kick, quickly got down to the one. Flores muscled the ball over the goalline, and passed to Moore for the two-point conversion to cut the TBirds’ lead to 37-29 with 4:49 remaining.

Bellevue West had a chance to put the game away with fourth-and-one at the Gretna 24 with about 2:30 left, but were stopped.

Gretna took over on downs, marched down to midfield and scored again on Flores’ fifth total touchdown, a long pass to Caleb Schnell. Moore made a fantastic catch in the back of the endzone on a second consecutive two-point conversion to tie the game at 37 with 1:18 left.

The TBirds had the ball for just eight seconds before the Dragons got the ball back at the Bellevue West 42 after a blocked punt.

Gretna quickly moved the ball and Cameron Bothwell made a 25-yard field goal with eight seconds left.

Down 40-37, the TBirds had good field position after the kickoff went out of bounds, but an incomplete pass and Harrison Weber sack later, and the game was over.

With the loss, Bellevue West drops to 4-3 (1-1 District A-2) and next hosts cross-town rivals Bellevue East (4-2, 1-1) on Friday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m.