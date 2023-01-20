FOOTBALL: Nacarelli and Almgren to continue careers together at Hastings College

A pair of Omaha Gross linemen, Carson Almgren and Salvatore Nacarelli, will continue their playing careers together at Hastings College.

Both players announced their commitments on their own Twitter accounts. The two were three-year starters who became the leaders in the Cougars' offensive line room (and the rest of the team) in a run to the Class B State Championship Game.

Although Omaha Gross lost 38-14 to Bennington, both linemen were instrumental to getting the Cougars to their first final in a decade. The Sarpy County Times named both to the 2022 All-Sarpy County first team.

They join a Mustangs team that finished 7-4 in 2022.

The following is an excerpt from an article published by the Bellevue Leader on Nov. 19, 2022.

Gross coach Tom Van Haute said the seniors took their lumps two years ago.

“But I could see the potential that they had,” Van Haute said. “This is without question the most cohesive group that I’ve had in my time here. They balance each other out so well. They communicate.

“Even if we do miss an assignment, there’s a guy that cleans it up for us, and it’s made my job pretty easy this season.”

Van Haute, a former Cougar lineman himself, said having a group that has not only their talent but also experience is a luxury to have.

“This year, as opposed to coaching who to block, it’s the nuances of line play, which has been the exciting part as the offensive line coach,” Van Haute said.

“Teaching those little intricate details to the kids and seeing them grasp them and use them in games and really excel,” the coach said. “That’s been probably the most exciting thing to watch with this group, is to kind of take the next step and do some higher-level things out there.”