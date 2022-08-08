FOOTBALL: Omaha Bryan aims to be more competitive, physical this year

The Omaha Bryan Bears aim for more competitive games and more physical play this season.

Last year, the Bears finished 1-7, with their lone victory coming in a 21-14 win over Omaha Benson. In their seven losses, they were outscored by an average of 34 points.

Head coach Ryan Hanson hopes for more competitive games and “much improved physical play.”

The Bears will have to overcome a lack of depth, but Hanson did name several players that will stand out.

Senior quarterback Jeremiah Gorham played in five games, throwing 37-71 for 336 yards, two TDs and five INTs, while also racking up 54 carries for 92 yards and two TDs.

Senior Josiah Aldrige caught just one pass for five yards last year, but Hanson expects him to stand out along with fellow senior receiver Cole Rickley (13 receptions for 104 yards) and all-purpose junior Braylon Rogers (2-6 for 45 yards and one INT as a QB, 44 carries for 97 yards and one TD, and seven receptions for 45 yards).

On defense, Rickley also saw time as a middle linebacker, racking up 68 total tackles (eight for loss) and two sacks.

Senior Fernando Gonzalez had 12 total tackles, and senior Hector Alvarado (one forced fumble) and junior Johnathan Clemons had two total tackles each.

Other players Hanson expects to step up are Marquise Keeten, Kaleb Rodriguez, Isaiah Morgan, Alarion Russell and Ning KhangHti.

The Bears will open the season at Omaha South on Friday, Aug. 26. From there, they will host Omaha Benson (Sept. 1), face Bellevue East away (Sept. 9), host Omaha Buena Vista (Sept. 16), face Lincoln Southwest away (Sept. 22), host South Sioux City (Sept. 30) and Millard North (Oct. 7), and face Lincoln Southeast (Oct. 14) and Millard West (Oct. 20) away to finish the season.