FOOTBALL: Omaha Bryan narrowly loses home opener to Omaha Benson

Omaha Bryan “needed better up front” in a 20-19 loss to Omaha Benson in their home opener on Thursday, Sept. 1.

“Execution, conditioning, and then up front, the game’s won and lost up front in my opinion,” Bears head coach Ryan Hanson said. “So we needed to be a little better offensively up front.”

After falling behind midway through the first quarter that stemmed from “one or two defensive breakdowns,” the Bears responded with a double reverse pass from Caleb Rodriguez to Braylon Rogers for a 40-yard touchdown.

A quick three-and-out set up the Bears at the Bunnies’ 41. Pass interference and a holding on back-to-back plays set up the Bears at the 37-yard-line. Jeremiah Gorham got the carry and broke a couple of tackles on a touchdown run to give Bryan a 13-6 lead after a failed two-point conversion attempt.

The Bunnies answered on a 7-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Liggins, sending the game into halftime tied at 13.

To start the second half, Gorham was picked off by Kevon Newsome, and the Bunnies quickly turned the interception into points when they punched the ball into the endzone on a 3-yard touchdown run.

Through all the turnovers, “tough-luck” calls and penalties, Hanson said the Bears need to learn how to play under the lights and when the cameras are rolling.

“Practice agd games are just a very different pressure scenario and you got to learn to perform under pressure and the best way to do that is make sure that you’re excellently prepared,” Hanson said.

The Bears were able to keep up with Benson, scoring on a 43-yard touchdown run by Gorham down the sideline. But the extra point attempt was missed short and to the left, so the Bears still trailed 20-19 with 10:29 left in the game.

Defensively, the Bears continued to hold the Bunnies, but the offense couldn’t get the ball past the Benson 43.

On the final possession with 1:28 left, the Bears ran three plays before calling a timeout facing fourth-and-one, as the clock wound down to 24 seconds left.

“We just came out and we went with a couple of quick, no-huddle (plays) and just moved quick and we’re trying to get a few easy cheap yards off the run before I started digging into those three timeouts,” Hanson said. “You got about eight seconds per plays, so you’re going to try to get about five or six off in that scenario.”

Hanson added that the Bears never got the chunk play to get into field goal range.

Rodriguez had a pass tipped and intercepted with five seconds left, and Bryan dropped to 1-1 with the 20-19 loss.

Next up, the Bears will face Bellevue East away on Friday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m.

“We just got to prepare better,” Hanson said. “We’re still learning how to win and be winners around here. And we’re just continuing to change the culture and embrace discipline and hard work and accountability, responsibility.”