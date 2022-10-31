FOOTBALL: Omaha Bryan wins most games since 2010 as instilled values pay off

With their most wins since 2010, Omaha Bryan saw values instilled by head coach Ryan Hanson pay dividends this year.

“We have been instilling discipline, hard work, accountability, toughness, commitment and grit since I took the job in 2019,” Hanson said. “Weight room has been a huge focus and factor as well.”

The Bears won their first game of the season, 42-27 over Omaha South on Aug. 26, before narrowly losing the next two (20-19 to Benson, 24-10 to Bellevue East).

A forfeit by Buena Vista earned Bryan another win, and after a tough 56-0 loss at Lincoln Southwest, the Bears won 23-21 over South Sioux City on Sept. 30 to reach 3-3.

Although the Bears lost their final three games by an average of 34 points to Millard North and West, and Lincoln Southeast, Hanson was “very proud” of his players’ commitment and grit with less than 30 available players.

“Competing with those programs was a great tribute to the growth of our program here at Bryan High,” Hanson said. “Our next goals are to continue to compete with and eventually defeat some higher tier Class A football programs next year and in the foreseeable future.”

Junior Jeremiah Gorham led the Bears’ rushing attack with a 78.5-yard per-game average. Gorham also set a new Bryan record with 451 receiving yards, and finished 17th in Class A with 1,344 total yards (ran for 628, passed for 265), and scored 13 total touchdowns (ninth in Class A).

Cole Rickley had team highs of 98 tackles (57 solo, 13 for loss), two sacks and four interceptions.

Along with kicker Hector Alvarado, who was third in Class A with 39 yards per punt, Hanson said the three of them could have been offensive, defensive and special teams players of the year “this year and last.”

“Nobody on our team was a harder worker than these three guys,” Hanson said. “Cole and Jeremiah were also our team captains and represented our program exceptionally well.”

Other players who stood out were guard Fernando Gonzalez (offensive MVP), defensive lineman Marquise Keeten (defensive MVP) and long snapper Josiah Aldridge (special teams MVP).