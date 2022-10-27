FOOTBALL: Playoff outlooks for Omaha Gross, Bellevue West

Both Bellevue West and Omaha Gross begin their quest for a state championship in the first round of the playoffs Friday night.

The Class B No. 2 Cougars' journey to the playoffs has been a dominant 9-0 run, with just one game decided by less than 27 points (21-14 win over Elkhorn on Sept. 8).

In the first round, Mount Michael Benedictine will visit Gross at Omaha Bryan Stadium on Friday at 7 p.m.

Leading the charge has been the dynamic offense duo of quarterback Colby Duncan and running back Jake Garcia.

Gross junior Duncan has thrown 66-105 for 1,166 yards, 13 touchdowns and just two interceptions. In front of Duncan, the Cougars offensive line, anchored by seniors Sal Nacarelli and Carson Almgren, has allowed just three sacks all season.

Receivers Westin Miller-Ayivi, Jackson Drake and Owen Brennan have combined to catch 40 passes for 821 yards and 10 TDs.

Behind the same line, senior Garcia has rushed for 1,287 yards and 14 TDs on 117 carries.

Defensively, Nacarelli, Almgren, Brennan, Henry Nosbisch and Charlie Paladino have led the Cougars in tackles on the way to allowing just 80 points all season (no more than 14 in a single game).

Led by Ben Rice (three INTs), the Cougars have also created 13 turnovers.

If Gross can continue doing what has worked for them up to this point, they should be destined for a date with defending-champion No. 1 Bennington in the state championship game.

The other Bellevue playoff team, the Bellevue West Thunderbirds, open their quest for their first state title since 2019 at home against Papillion-La Vista South. The TBirds cruised to a 42-20 win on the road against the Titans on Oct. 21.

Offensively, junior quarterback Danny Kaelin leads all of Nebraska in passing yards (2,755) and has thrown 31 TDs and six INTs.

The two-headed attack of fellow juniors Dae'vonn Hall (65 receptions for 1,087 yards and 12 TDs) and Isaiah McMorris (50 receptions for 840 yards and 10 TDs) has helped Kaelin lead the TBirds to 38.4 points per game.

The TBirds have been without leading rusher Gio Contreras (99 carries for 620 yards and 11 TDs), but C.J. Gauff (50 carries for 349 yards and seven TDs) has stepped into the RB1 role late in the season.

On defense, linebackers Jdyn Bullion (40 solo tackles, 8 for loss), Nate Hudec (26 solo, 4.5 for loss) and Alex Nichols (20 solo, 3.5 for loss) are supported by DBs Asher Jenkins, Donnovan Whitfield and Calvin Easterling (combined for 72 tackles, 11.5 for loss).

However, in losses to playoffs teams, Bellevue West has allowed 56 (at No. 1 Omaha Westside on Sept. 9), 35 (home against No. 5 Kearney on Sept. 15) and 40 (at No. 2 Gretna on Sept. 30).

If the TBirds can shore up their defensive issues and get past expected second-round opponent Gretna (surrendered 26 unanswered in the fourth quarter after leading 37-14), they could make a deep run.