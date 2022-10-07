FOOTBALL: TBird juniors dice up Chieftains' defense as West shuts out East

Bellevue West quarterback Daniel Kaelin lived up to his nickname with four touchdown dimes, all to fellow juniors, in the first half of the Thunderbirds’ 49-0 win over Bellevue East on Friday, Oct. 7.

The first two of Danny Dimes' first quarter touchdowns were to Ben Goodwater, for 45 and 13 yards.

As a Giants fan, quarterbacked by Daniel "Danny Dimes" Jones, Kaelin loves the nickname but said he might have to consider changing it.

"So it's cool walking around the school and people say that and any nickname like that is always cool. But you know, one day maybe I need to get something different because he already took it," Kaelin said.

Bellevue West head coach Michael Huffman, meanwhile, was "really happy" for Goodwater.

"He had an amazing summer, but for whatever reason, he's in his own head so he's dropped a lot of balls, ran some poor routes and that catch he made down there (13-yard TD) was unbelievable. So I'm proud of those first two touchdowns in his career. I was pumped," Huffman said.

Between both touchdowns, junior C.J. Gauff received the snap in the wildcat and ran it in from eight yards out. Gauff also scored from one yard out shortly before halftime.

Gauff didn't get too many carries, but made the most of what he got after starting RB Gio Contreras went out with an ankle sprain that will be checked out.

Kaelin’s other two passes were to another junior, Isaiah McMorris, both on unlikely plays.

On the first, from 13 yards out, McMorris moss’d his defender and slipped another for a touchdown.

Kaelin called McMorris the "definition of a playmaker," and Huffman said the receiver is a "special talent" that is still choppy

"When the ball is in his hands, it doesn't matter what situation is, he can score," Kaelin said. "So it's been a great addition to have him for sure. He's a playmaker, like I said, and he's a guy that we just got to keep getting the ball to and he's got a lot of stuff to work on as well just like I do, like on that play. I got hit left the ball inside and he made me look good, solid."

On the second Kaelin-McMorris TD, the pass bounced off a defender’s hands and into McMorris’ as the half expired.

Up 42-0, the TBirds looked to avoid any complacency after losing a 37-14 lead at Gretna last week.

TBirds head coach Michael Huffman said while they didn't try to simplify the defense, they did try to "get them to understand more."

"So we spent a lot of time and that's what we'll do all next week. We have a bye week, which is really strange, right? So we'll spend a lot of time just making sure they understand better so that way they're allowed to use their athleticism," Huffman said.

With several drops and struggles on the line sprinkled in between the moments of magic, Huffman was more pleased with the TBirds' defense.

"You're playing against the best version of yourself. I thought that defensively we did that," he said. "Our linebackers are really strong."

Nate Hudec, Alex Nichols, Jydn Bullion and Caleb Jacobmeier form the backbone of the Bellevue West defense, but the defense "starts with Donnovan Whitfield."

"He is just a ground cover back there and he likes to hit," Huffman said, with emphasis on hit. "And when you have that permeating from your linebackers to your safeties, the rest of the people are going to join in."

After their bye, the TBirds (5-3, 2-1 District A2) play at Papio South on Friday, Oct. 21, while the Chieftains (4-3, -2) play the Titans at home next Thursday, Oct. 13.