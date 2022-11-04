FOOTBALL: Thunderbirds doomed by fourth-quarter turnovers in quarterfinal loss

GRETNA, Neb. -- Fourth-quarter turnovers were the difference in Bellevue West's 35-23 state quarterfinal loss to Gretna on Friday night.

"You can't turn the ball over twice in the fourth quarter expect to win a playoff game," Thunderbirds head coach Michael Huffman said.

After the Dragons tied the game at 21 apiece, a tipped interception fell to Alex Wilcoxson, and Gretna capitalized on a 14-yard pass to junior running back Isaiah Weber, back from injury, with 5:42 left in the game.

The Thunderbirds had a chance to equalize, and with senior linebacker Jdyn Bullion at running back, ran 35 yards into Gretna territory.

However, the “fourth or fifth-string back” according to Huffman, had the ball knocked out by junior Alex Runge. The ball bounced into the air and perfectly to Ethan Stuhr.

“I was stunned,” the senior linebacker said. “I had the ball and I was like, these guys are coming at me. And I was like, let’s go score now. I don’t know what else to say, it was wild.”

Stuhr actually had the ball knocked out inside the five by TBird junior receiver Dae’vonn Hall, but Runge followed the play to recover the ball.

Kayl wasn’t happy about the second fumble, but said he thought they would at least flip the field.

“We would at least have to make them drive the length of the field, but luckily we were able to maintain the possession,” he said.

Kayl highlighted both Runge and Wilcoxson, and said the Dragons “needed that second-half” turnover.

“To create something, to get a little momentum and we talked about turnovers at half and again, the guys kind of just just made it happen,” Kayl said.

Stuhr kept his assessment of the Alexes simple: “They’re both dawgs.”

“Alex Runge, he gets our defense setup. And Alex Wilcoxson, he gets everyone in the right mindset to win,” Stuhr added.

For Huffman, the turnovers on two “fluke plays” doomed the TBirds.

“Two turnovers in the fourth quarter (were the difference),” he said. “That's what the game came down to… You can’t turn it over against a good team.”

Weber scored on a two-yard run two plays after the fumble return, and said it “feels amazing” to be back on the field and scoring.

“There's nothing better than the endzone. So just to feel that again makes me want it even more,” Weber said.

The junior running back also credited his offensive line for clearing the way for him to break off runs.

“Offensive line played lights out tonight, they did a fantastic job getting me holes where I can get eight yards at a time,” he said. “That all starts up front. And when we can run and pass, have that dual threat, it makes stopping our offense pretty hard.”

Stuhr said the defense played “lights out” also, and said good tackling was “huge” in the box and on the perimeter.

“We had to tackle in space and when they put their running back in we had to tackle well,” Stuhr said.

Gretna will host Creighton Prep in the state semifinals next Friday at 7 p.m.

In the first half, Bullion ran in two scores to give Bellevue West a 14-0 lead with 8:24 left in the second quarter.

Gretna got a score back on a seven-yard run double reverse by Tyson Boganowski, a couple plays after a pass to the senior receiver went 43 yards to set up the Dragons in the red zone.

Going into halftime, the visitors from Bellevue led 14-7.

But with the defeat, the TBirds' season ends at 7-4.

"We're actually very proud," Huffman said. "We knew going into this season with the kids that we lost last year and the kids that we had returning that it was going to be a lot of ups and downs."

With good and bad plays, and close wins and losses, Huffman looks forward to the future with many key juniors, including quarterback Danny Kaelin, receivers Isaiah McMorris, Dae'vonn Hall and running back C.J. Gauff, expected to return.

"We're young. I mean all of our stud school kids are juniors," Huffman said. "We played two sophomores and a junior on the O-line. I feel bad for the seniors because they played hard. We knew this going in that it was going to be an up-and-down deal, and I'm really proud of them. For us to get here with our offensive, defensive line, I'm really proud of them."