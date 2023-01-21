FOOTBALL: Trio of former TBirds commit to NJCAA national champions Iowa Western

Bellevue West defensive back Donnovan Whitfield and offensive lineman Jackson Remmert committed to reigning NJCAA national champions Iowa Western this past weekend.

Kyrell Jordan, a wide receiver who was dismissed from the team for undisclosed reasons after four games, also committed to the Reivers on Saturday.

Whitfield recorded 36 total tackles, intercepted two passes -- returned for a total of 83 yards -- recovered a fumble, and made several key plays, including a pass breakup in a week two win over Omaha North.

The Sarpy County Times named the six-foot-three free safety to the All-County first team for his play this season.

Joining Whitfield is Remmert, an offensive lineman who also totaled 12 tackles -- two for loss -- and Jordan, wide receiver with 49 receptions for 814 yards and seven touchdowns in 15 games played.

The trio of TBirds join the Reivers along with fellow All-Sarpy member Ayden Barnby (honorable mention) from Papillion-La Vista South.

Iowa Western won the title with a dominant 31-0 shut-out win against Hutchinson Community College at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Ark. on Dec. 14.

Seven of the Reivers' top 10 tacklers were sophomores.