FOOTBALL: Turnovers, mistakes lead to another big loss for Bellevue East

Three first-half interceptions, one returned for six, and a fumble recovery led Papio South to a dominant 55-14 win at Bellevue East on Thursday, Oct. 13.

The Chieftains tried to get fancy early, with a pass on a fake punt, and the Titans took advantage of good field position with a six play drive resulting in a Kylan Connor touchdown run.

"We felt we had some spots where we could kind of take advantage of them," Chieftains head coach Aaron Thumann said. "We kind of got in our own way, we kind of tripped ourselves up. We put ourselves in mistakes that we didn't have to and then you hope that you can overcome those situations. But sometimes they continue to pile up a little bit and when they pile too much you can't bounce back from it, and I think that was kind of the case tonight."

Sam Schuler passed to James Mallory for the two-point conversion, and the Titans quickly got the ball back at their own 47.

Schuler then went over the top to a wide open Mallory on the next play for a touchdown.

Already ahead by 15, Owen Frederick grabbed his first interception of the night on a Mark Andeson pass on a double reverse pass.

Again on the first play after the turnover, the Titans scored on a 40-yard touchdown run by Derek Jones, who made a nice cut and had a burst of speed to find the endzone.

"That's a situation where they took advantage of a moment," Thumann said. "That's when if you're a play caller and something like that happens, that's kind of what you do. You want to take a shot and he (Titans head coach Tim Clemenger) did that."

Frederick made his presence known again early in the second quarter when he picked off a pass by Mason Chandler and returned the ball 94 yards for a touchdown.

The lone bright spot in the half for the Chieftains was a 92-yard touchdown pass from Chandler to Mark Anderson.

Down by 24 at the break, the Chieftains gave up another passing touchdown before Chandler found Anderson for a 75-yard touchdown.

But Bellevue East never got closer than 25 in the second half as Papio South rolled to a 55-14 win.

With the win, the Titans improve to 6-2 (2-1 District A2) and will host Bellevue West on Friday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m., while the Chieftains (4-4, 0-3) will play at Omaha South at the same time.

For the Chieftains, Thursday was also senior night.

"Sometimes when you take over a program, it's the seniors you get the most pushback from, and they have been nothing but amazing," the first-year head coach said. "They love what we do. And we talked about rowing the boat. They're the ones that are leading that boat and holding the kids along and it's absolutely amazing what they've done. They have set the foundation for the future of this program, no question."

Going into their final match, while the Chieftains have doubled last year's win total, Thumann said are aiming for a winning season against the Packers.

"I know our kids want that game really bad, but they (Omaha South) want that game too," he said. "But I believe in our kids, I believe we're gonna come in, come in the next week and grow a lot. We're gonna go together and get out there and take care of business."