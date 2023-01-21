FOOTBALL: Whitfield commits to defending NJCAA national champions Iowa Western

Bellevue West defensive back Donnovan Whitfield committed to reigning NJCAA national champions Iowa Western on Saturday morning.

The Thunderbirds senior recorded 36 total tackles, intercepted two passes -- returned for a total of 83 yards -- recovered a fumble, and made several key plays, including a pass breakup in a week two win over Omaha North.

The Sarpy County Times named Whitfield to the All-County first team for his play this season.

The six-foot-three free safety joins the Reivers along with fellow All-Sarpy member Ayden Barnby (honorable mention) from Papillion-La Vista South.

Iowa Western won the title with a dominant 31-0 shut-out win against Hutchinson Community College at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Ark. on Dec. 14.

Seven of the Reivers' top 10 tacklers were sophomores.