FOOTBALL

FOOTBALL: Whitfield commits to defending NJCAA national champions Iowa Western

  • Updated
Donnovan Whitfield

Donnovan Whitfield kept Bellevue West undefeated Friday, Aug. 26. The senior defensive back broke up Omaha North’s try for two with 4 seconds left to preserve a win and a 2-0 start for the Thunderbirds.

 EILEEN T. MESLAR, OMAHA WORLD-HERALD

Bellevue West defensive back Donnovan Whitfield committed to reigning NJCAA national champions Iowa Western on Saturday morning.

The Thunderbirds senior recorded 36 total tackles, intercepted two passes -- returned for a total of 83 yards -- recovered a fumble, and made several key plays, including a pass breakup in a week two win over Omaha North.

The Sarpy County Times named Whitfield to the All-County first team for his play this season.

The six-foot-three free safety joins the Reivers along with fellow All-Sarpy member Ayden Barnby (honorable mention) from Papillion-La Vista South.

Iowa Western won the title with a dominant 31-0 shut-out win against Hutchinson Community College at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Ark. on Dec. 14.

Seven of the Reivers' top 10 tacklers were sophomores.

