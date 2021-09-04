Former Bellevue Mayor Inez Boyd dies at 85

"We spent time out at Hanson Lakes, we had a lot at Hanson and we would have people out, but even then she was entertaining, she was like the Energizer bunny," Boyd-Kennedy said.

Entertaining was in her mother's DNA and serving the community was important to her.

"She taught us all that it's not just us, it's the community, that is what sustains us and makes it possible for us to do things," Boyd-Kennedy said.

Boyd and her family stuck around Bellevue because of the animal hospital. All of her children graduated from Bellevue Public Schools. Her daughter, Boyd-Kennedy, was part of the last class at Bellevue High School, before there was Bellevue East and Bellevue West.

"Everybody either knew my dad through the veterinary clinic or they knew my mom," Boyd-Kennedy said.

She believes Bellevue has improved since her mother was in office.

Boyd-Kennedy said her mother would get harassed by police at the time, depending on her stance on a budget item. Boyd had thick skin and would be one of the first in town to purchase caller I.D.

"Sometimes it would kind of shock people when they call and get a little assertive or maybe angry with her and she would know who it was," Boyd-Kennedy said.