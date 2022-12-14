Fort Crook Road redevelopment in the works

Once construction of the Kennedy Freeway was completed in the early 1990s, traffic that once surged through Fort Crook Road migrated.

The cars left for the newly built expressway, bypassing what had been a vibrant section of Bellevue that connected Southroads Mall to the north with Offutt Air Force Base to the south, leaving Fort Crook Road to a long fallow period that has continued to this day.

But, if the City of Bellevue has its way, the 20-year-drought will give way to a deluge of development over the next several years.

In July, design and engineering firm HDR Inc. presented a master plan for the corridor, updated from a previous plan HDR completed in November 2008. The resurrected plan, known as “Fort Crook Road 2040,” will serve as a framework for the potential redevelopment along “Bellevue’s central spine.”

“Mayor (Rusty) Hike’s administration decided they wanted to make this a little bit more of a priority and dusted off the plan,” said Mark Elbert, community development director for the City of Bellevue. “Because it was so dated, the city hired HDR to basically take a look at that old plan and then modernize it, if you will, to what was there today, to see what would be possible.”

The 60-plus pages of “Fort Crook Road 2040” illustrate just how possible revitalizing the once bustling corridor is.

The Metro transit authority board has approved a new stop for its ORBT rapid bus transit system at the intersection of 24th and Q streets. Once completed, the plan would be to add a north-south ORBT that would run along Fort Crook Road through Bellevue, with additional stops at what Elbert calls “transit oriented developments,” or TOD.

A TOD is a small neighborhood subcommunity with housing, shopping, restaurants and other services, clustered around a public transit hub. Fort Crook Road would have multiple ORBT stops, each with its own distinct style, Elbert said.

“Everything would be designed in such a way so that everything that you want or need would be in that immediate area without having to get in the car and drive somewhere,” Elbert said.

Bellevue’s rapid bus transit would also have its own dedicated lanes along Fort Crook Road, which should make traveling go more quickly, Elbert said.

Many discussions will have to take place before the “2040” plan becomes a reality, but some of those discussions have already begun. Still, it might be some time before tangible evidence of redevelopment can be seen.

“This is something that’s not gonna happen overnight, and it does have a lot of moving parts,” Elbert said.