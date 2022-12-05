Foundation recognizes growth at Birchcrest Elementary in Bellevue

A Bellevue principal was among three recognized as a Metro Area Lozier Foundation Outstanding Principal.

Ron Oltman of Birchcrest Elementary School received the recognition, along with the Metropolitan Omaha Educational Consortium LIGHT Award, in recognition of his efforts to improve students' test scores over the course of the past school year, according to Bellevue Public Schools.

To qualify for the award, principals must lead an elementary school with 50% or more students qualifying for free and reduced lunch and demonstrate significant growth in the Measures of Academic Progress assessment for reading or math from fall 2021 to spring 2022.

Principals were nominated for the inaugural award by educators in their school or district. The MOEC LIGHT Awards — that's short for Leaders Igniting Growth and Helping Transform Schools — were presented Oct. 24 at the Thompson Alumni Center at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

Janine Crain, principal at Edison Elementary School in Council Bluffs and MeLitta Wilson of Minne Lusa Elementary School in Omaha joined Otman in being recognized by the Lozier Foundation.

The Lozier Foundation helped create the award, according to a Facebook post by the Lozier Corporation, with Dianne Lozier and Bob Braun on hand to award each honoree with an engraved lamp, symbolizing the light of educational leadership each provides. The award included a grant given to each principal’s school, aiming to further advance educational opportunities and staff retention efforts, and a cash gift given to each principal.

The Lozier Foundation is a family foundation funded by Allan and Dianne Lozier and formed in 1986. Its focus is education, social services and issues involving women and children with an emphasis on the inner city and underrepresented populations.

In a video created by the foundation, Oltman describes his school as "having a great, caring culture, but even better than that, we’re a melting pot of everything."

The school's demographic is about 13% Black, about 24% Hispanic and about 55% white, with income levels for the school's families ranging from zero to $250,000, Oltman said.

"My common statement to them is we all bleed red, and no matter what's going on, that's who we are," Oltman said.

Birchcrest is Oltman's first K-6 principalship, and he said everyone "wrapped their arms around me" and took care of him.

"We operate here as a family, there's no other way to describe it," Oltman said. "I want our staff to be recognized. It has nothing to do with me. It's about the people in this building that work here and come here every day. It's about our kids."

Oltman said the grant funds will fuel a playground project while also celebrating his staff. The school's fence is also lined with banners of businesses backing the playground project and scholarships for the parent-teacher association.

"No playing field is equal," Oltman said. "It's not about starting here, it's about starting wherever we're at and getting higher and making ourselves better and making a better life for them, but making the world a better place, too."