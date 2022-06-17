Free fly fishing demo, instruction offered Wednesday at American Heroes Park

Families interested in learning or relearning how to fly fish are invited to Bellevue's American Heroes Park on Wednesday evening.

The Nebraska Game & Parks Commission will host its Community Fishing Night event with a special focus on discovering fly fishing at the Kramer Park Lake from 6 to 8 p.m.

The event features Game and Parks staff and certified fishing instructors teach people of all ages the basics of this fun and relaxing activity, according to a news release.

Instruction, a fly-tying demonstration, loaner fly rods and bait will all be available. All fishing regulations apply.

Additional Community Fishing Nights are scheduled for July 26 at American Heroes Park, July 12 and Aug. 2 at Halleck Park in Papillion, and July 20 at Prairie Queen Recreation Area in Papillion. The commission holds events across the state to promote fishing.

“We invite you to join us at one or several of our events to learn how to fish or to bring a friend and spend time fishing,” said Larry Pape, fisheries education specialist at the state Games and Parks Commission. “Fishing is a fun, convenient activity that can provide quality time for everyone, and we are here to help you have great outdoor experiences.”

Find a complete list of Community Fishing Nights, click here.

