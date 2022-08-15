Frisbie family creates memorial to benefit Bellevue's District 3 Fire Station

The Bellevue Fire Department accepted a donation from the Frisbie family at a small ceremony on Friday, Aug. 12.

"This donation was made in honor of the late Ron Frisbie and was presented to members of the Bellevue Fire Department and the Bellevue Public Safety Foundation by Ron’s wife Jan and his daughter Anne and son John," Phil Davidson, the City of Bellevue's community relations coordinator, said in a Facebook post.

Friday was the one-year anniversary of Ron Frisbie's death. Jan Frisbie recalled the day in remarks to more than 20 members of the fire department, according to Davidson.

“From the moment you arrived, your teamwork was amazing, as evidenced by their focus during the chaos," she said. "I knew my husband was in good care and that same care continued all the way to the ER. It is hard for me to measure the appreciation I have for all of you for doing such a difficult job without hesitation."

Jan Frisbie called special recognition to the four firefighters from District 3 who responded to her home: Cody Fouts, Conner McDonnell, Austin Croushorn and Russ Herting.

The family created a memorial through the Bellevue Public Safety Foundation for the District 3 Fire Station to use for any equipments or supplies needed for future calls.

Bellevue Assistant Fire Chief Mark Rohlfing and Bonnie Knutson from the Bellevue Public Safety Foundation accepted the donation. Rohlfing thanked the Frisbie family.