Garrett Grice becomes latest four-time state champion in Nebraska

Heading into the state championship on Feb. 19, Bellevue East wrestler Garrett Grice had already captured three state wrestling titles.

There was only one thing left to do for Grice in an already decorated wrestling career -- become the 35th wrestler in Nebraska History to become a four-time state champion.

Grice will likely go down as one of the all-time greats in Nebraska history after capping his career with a championship on Saturday, Feb. 19.

Grice has the all-class career takedown record, committed to wrestle at the University of Virginia and ended his high school career with a 196-1 record.

The lone loss of Grice’s career was in his freshman year and it was a 5-4 decision to Jakason Burks of Omaha Burke High School.

On last day of the 2022 NSAA state wrestling tournament, under the bright lights and thunderous crowd at the CHI Health Center, Grice did what he does best one last time in high school — win.

Grice faced off against Lincoln East wrestler Cole Toline in the finals.

Toline was on a run in the tournament and upset Millard South wrestler Aiden Robertson, last year's runner-up, at 132-pounds.

Toline’s momentum wasn't enough to stop Grice and his quest for a fourth state title. Grice put on a takedown clinic and won the match via technical fall 25-10.

Grice took a moment to point to the sky and eventually thanked the entire wrestling community for being there for him.

This was the first state championship without his father in the stands — Clayton died after Grice’s third state title last year.

Grice said he is sure his father would have basked in the moment on Feb. 19 more than anyone in the arena.

“He loved it more than anything and in a way, he's in the arena,” Grice said. “He was watching down on me, he was helping me out there.”

Grice's last match was also Todd Porter’s last match as a coach. Porter is retiring at the end of the year.

“First four-timer in Bellevue, Porter deserved it more than anybody else, he's put in years on top of years to this program and that city,” Grice said. “I'm just super happy I could get it done for him.”

Grice is glad he got to represent Bellevue and Bellevue East High School well over the last four years.

“I'm super passionate about Bellevue, I love my city,” Grice said. “We struggle with sports a little bit sometimes, so I'm happy I could at least push us forward and give us some good news.”

Although Grice admits being a four-time state champion is the coolest thing he’s done so far, he has bigger aspirations for his future.

“I don't want to be remembered as a Nebraska four-time state champ. I have bigger dreams than that, so I don't wanna be remembered by this,” Grice said.

Grice will have a chance to do just that next year at the University of Virginia. He won't be the only multiple-time state champion to put on a Cavalier singlet though.

Papillion La Vista wrestler and three-time state champion Nick Hamilton has also committed to the University of Virginia.

Grice said he and Hamilton got close last summer.

“He’s a great wrestler. He works hard, he's smart, strong and everything and I’m ecstatic to be in Virginia with him,” Grice said.

Porter had a hard time putting into words what Grice has meant to him and the Bellevue East program.

“I don't think you could have a wrestler who has more character, more class charisma, who’s just such a good person off the mat and such a superior athlete and tremendous stud on the mat,” Porter said.

Porter is curious who the next person will be to accomplish the things Grice has.

“When they look at all-time greats in this state, I think he's gonna be considered to be one of the top five or so,” Porter said.

Porter is proud of what the Bellevue East program has been able to accomplish over the past 24 years.

In 22 of the 24 years, Bellevue East had a winning record and 12 top-10 finishes.

“When I got there, I was told I was committing coaching suicide coming to Bellevue East because we were dead last in state and within three years we made the top 10 and I've pretty much been in and out of it ever since," Porter said.

Porter is glad that he will get to enjoy wrestling as a fan now and perhaps sees another route for himself post-retirement.

“I think I'm going to do some officiating and I have a goal, I'd like to work out refereeing (at state) within three years,” Porter said.

Grice and Porter might be done with wrestling at Bellevue East but their legacy will remain forever etched into the Chieftain mats.

