Get an early jump on trick-or-treating with these events coming up in Bellevue

102622-bl-web-trick-treat.jpg

Wet weather suppressed the turnout for last year's Trick-or-Treat in Olde Towne Bellevue event.

 PHIL DAVIDSON, CITY OF BELLEVUE

Children who want to don their costumes early will have several opportunities coming up before Halloween on Monday, Oct. 31.

• A drive-through trunk-or-treat will be held by the Bellevue Police Department on Friday, Oct. 21, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at American Heroes Park.

Community partners will join police officers in handing out candy. Non-candy items will be available for those with restrictions, too.

• Gifford Farm will hold trick-or-treat event with its animals from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22. Advanced registration is required. Admission is $5 for each trick-or-treater, with accompanying adults free.

The event includes pony rides, hayrides, and food and snack vendors, according to a Facebook event.

• The annual Trick-or-Treat in Olde Towne Bellevue returns Sunday, Oct. 23, from 4 to 6 p.m.

"This is a family friendly community event where businesses, churches, organizations and individuals come together to create a safe environment for the whole family to celebrate Halloween in Olde Towne Bellevue," the City of Bellevue said in a Facebook post.

Most if not all treat stops will have alternative options as part of the Teal Pumpkin Project. A list of stops will be shared at bellevuetrickortreat.com.

The Olde Towne event is sponsored by the City of Bellevue along with the city's Police and Fire departments. Margie Crawford and A Bridal Boutique & Tux coordinated the event.

• Bellevue East High School's Leadership Academy is hosting Beast Trick-or-Treat on Tuesday, Oct. 25, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the school, 1401 High School Drive.

Attendees are asked to bring a canned food item for the Bellevue Food Pantry. The free event also features games and activities along with plenty of candy.

• Bryan High School's 29th annual Boo Bash is Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the school, 4700 Giles Road.

This event offers a safe and fun trick-or-treating option for children in third grade and younger. Admission is one food pantry item. Costumes are welcome.

Do you know of another trick-or-treating opportunity? Email us details at scott.stewart@bellevueleader.com.

