Get an early jump on trick-or-treating with these events coming up in Bellevue

Children who want to don their costumes early will have several opportunities coming up before Halloween on Monday, Oct. 31.

• A drive-through trunk-or-treat will be held by the Bellevue Police Department on Friday, Oct. 21, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at American Heroes Park.

Community partners will join police officers in handing out candy. Non-candy items will be available for those with restrictions, too.

• Gifford Farm will hold trick-or-treat event with its animals from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22. Advanced registration is required. Admission is $5 for each trick-or-treater, with accompanying adults free.

The event includes pony rides, hayrides, and food and snack vendors, according to a Facebook event.

• The annual Trick-or-Treat in Olde Towne Bellevue returns Sunday, Oct. 23, from 4 to 6 p.m.

"This is a family friendly community event where businesses, churches, organizations and individuals come together to create a safe environment for the whole family to celebrate Halloween in Olde Towne Bellevue," the City of Bellevue said in a Facebook post.

Most if not all treat stops will have alternative options as part of the Teal Pumpkin Project. A list of stops will be shared at bellevuetrickortreat.com.

The Olde Towne event is sponsored by the City of Bellevue along with the city's Police and Fire departments. Margie Crawford and A Bridal Boutique & Tux coordinated the event.

• Bellevue East High School's Leadership Academy is hosting Beast Trick-or-Treat on Tuesday, Oct. 25, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the school, 1401 High School Drive.

Attendees are asked to bring a canned food item for the Bellevue Food Pantry. The free event also features games and activities along with plenty of candy.

• Bryan High School's 29th annual Boo Bash is Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the school, 4700 Giles Road.

This event offers a safe and fun trick-or-treating option for children in third grade and younger. Admission is one food pantry item. Costumes are welcome.