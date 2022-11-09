Ghost towns still haunt place names across Sarpy County

Sarpy County history has looked vastly different throughout the years than the community today.

During the 1800s and 1900s, many cities rose and fell within the area, becoming ghost towns. Some became cornfields, while others present today as suburbia in modern cities.

Ben Justman, executive director of the Sarpy County Museum, spoke on some of the Sarpy County ghost towns during a presentation at Bellevue University on Oct. 26. Ghost towns are defined as areas where population declined, causing the community to fail, Justman said.

A lack of financial stability and a lack of connectivity to the outside world such as the railroad contributed to these towns’ demise, said. “Acts of God,” as well as politics, also played a role.

Justman said Larimer, located just south of Bellevue, was founded by William Larimer in 1854. He intended the community to keep people in the area rather than chasing the California Gold Rush.

After the Platte River flooded in the 1850’s, Justman said Larimer replanted in 1857. However, Justman said the town never took off. Eventually Larimer gave up on this location and founded the successful Denver, Colorado.

La Platte was another ghost town mentioned. Founded in 1870 near the railroad, this community offered a free ferry ride leading to a saloon. Justman said it was later flooded out.

A community built by the military installation called Fort Crook — which today is known as Offutt Air Force Base — was also dubbed Fort Crook. A soldier’s town, there were many saloons as well as easy access into town by the railroad, he said. With a population of 646 by 1900, the area was thriving.

Several “acts of God,” tore through the town, Justman said, causing its demise. A 1908 tornado ripped through the base and Fort Crook, destroying store fronts. Two fires and five floods also contributed to the town’s downfall, he said.

Prohibition was another factor, as Justman said liquor could no longer be sold near military bases.

A city called Papillion, which was the predecessor of the contemporary county seat, was founded in 1856 by the Beetle family of New York. Located at today’s 66th and Cornhusker, it didn’t take off.

“It was in the middle of nowhere without any connection with the railroad,” Justman said.

Later, the family created today’s Papillion by convincing Union Pacific — with some donations — to go through a specific area. He said they relocated the community near it.

Justman said Portal, located about between today’s 108th Street and Giles Road, had three railroads. A 1931 Papillion Times described it as having “thriving trading centers.” The town held a post office, which Justman said was often an indicator of communities with potential.

However, in competition with the successful Papillion, it didn’t last. Justman said people moved to Papillion to be closer to the center of the county. Today, a Portal schoolhouse and cemetery remain.

Bellevue just barely escaped being a ghost town, he said.

Everything seemed to be going well in the 1850s, Justman said. The community was expecting to receive the Transcontinental Railroad, as well as become the territorial seat for the territory of Nebraska. Then, the city lost both.

“Bellevue (had) a history of being the loser, but it’s important to represent all history,” Justman said.

The losing streak continued when people voted to move the courthouse to Papillion, he said. Justman said at this time, courthouses were hubs for activity — usually located near hotels, restaurants and saloons for out-of-town visitors.

The heated vote came down to Papillion and Sarpy Center, founded by James Spearman. Then, Papillion began building the courthouse early.

“Unfortunately for him, (Spearman) was out maneuvered by Papillion,” Justman said. “They kind of pulled a fast one.”

Sarpy Center also missed out on the railroad, which decided not to build in that community. He said Sarpy Center relocated, becoming Springfield.

After losing the courthouse, Justman said Bellevue managed to survive thanks to the military community and Bellevue College, established in 1883.

Chalco, survived by a recreation area and as a census-designated place, had a successful bank until they bought “junk bonds,” Justman said, losing their money.

Lastly, Melia, located near Gretna, was a spot for cattle shipping but fell after being bypassed by Highway 6.

Justman has published three books on Sarpy County history. After graduating from Central College in Pella, Iowa, Justman earned his Master of Arts in history from Western Illinois University. He's run the Sarpy County Museum since 2010.