Girl Scout Troop 45483 shows love of dogs through community service

For the Girl Scouts of Troop 45483, the love of dogs has been their focus as they worked on Bronze and Silver Awards and other community service projects during the past year.

The overriding concern for the pets in Ukraine mobilized the fourth and fifth grade Scouts to take action by creating posters, making dog treats and holding a bake sale that exceeded all expectations.

They set a modest goal of $150, but they found that their efforts and enthusiasm netted more than $600 in sales. Their Junior Leader then donated the funds to Humane Society International which works with various groups on the ground in Ukraine to assist in animal rescue efforts.

During the bake sale, a couple of Junior Scouts even tasted the dog treats which were made with human-safe and pet-safe ingredients! While not exactly something they would try again, Scouts Aurora and Sylvie said they did it to express their gratitude for all the furry friends in our lives.

The sixth and seventh grade Cadettes demonstrated their love of pets by designing and producing an entirely new patch program for the Spirit of Nebraska Council.

For their Silver Award, these Scouts created the Pawsitive Allies Patch Program to inspire change. To earn the patch, Scouts must complete five steps. Each step offers three different activities to choose from and all steps must be completed to earn the patch.

Activities include things like researching local animal protection laws and how animal shelters operate, discovering wildlife in the area and researching a local wildlife refuge, touring a shelter, taking action to make a difference for animals and spreading the word about local rescue organizations or helping animals get adopted.

Council Silver Award Coordinator Susan Nickels wrote, “Your Pawsitive Allies Patch Program is fantastic. Thank you for protecting and speaking for the animals and creating a program for all of us. Thank you for making the world a better place!”

At the end of August, the entire troop enjoyed a visit from one of their favorite rescue organizations, Muddy Paws Second Chance Rescue. This nonprofit serves the Midwest and specializes in education and training as well as rehoming all dog breeds.

Muddy Paws brought along some adorable furry friends like Millie, August and Sebastian for the scouts to dote on. The Scouts got to pet the dogs and feed them some treats, and they learned the difference between fostering and adopting.

Besides enjoying time with the dogs, the Scouts donated puppy and dog food plus treats and toys and handmade snuffle mats, which help stimulate dogs’ sense of smell. Junior Scouts Xylia, Samantha, Lizzie and Evelyn all agreed that the best part of the visit from Muddy Paws was petting and feeding treats to the dogs and finding out what they could do to help.

To wrap up the year, the scouts toured the Nebraska Humane Society at the end of October and earned the Bone Badge. They learned that the shelter was founded 1875 and about the vital services it provides.

During the tour, Scouts saw two domesticated turkeys and were told that the shelter takes in all kinds of wildlife which it then rehomes. Examples include an alligator and a monkey which found new homes at the Henry Doorly Zoo.

The Scouts found it interesting that dogs can be taught sign language and that the Humane Society takes in several deaf animals every year.

Finally, the Scouts enjoyed seeing the different dogs housed in the new spacious kennel area. At the end of the tour, Cadette Scout Ruby said it was interesting to learn what it takes to help that many animals.

From all of the food, to even the amount of laundry they do in a day, it takes more 400 volunteers at the Omaha agency to keep the animals fed and clean until they are adopted.